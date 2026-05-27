Meryl Streep Dances to Mamma Mia! at Emily Blunt's Wedding

Emily Blunt has shared a hilarious anecdote about her wedding to John Krasinski in 2010, revealing that Meryl Streep took to the dance floor to ABBA's Mamma Mia! in a nod to the iconic movie.

Emily Blunt has shared a hilarious anecdote about her wedding to John Krasinski in 2010, revealing that Meryl Streep took to the dance floor to ABBA 's Mamma Mia! in a nod to the iconic movie.

The actress, who starred alongside Meryl in The Devil Wears Prada 2, which hit screens earlier this month, said wedding guests were left 'freaking out' by her making an appearance at the wedding. Meryl, 76, was encouraged to get up and dance with Emily's mother Joanna and John's mother Mary Claire, and the Hollywood legend was more than happy to indulge them.

Emily, 43, revealed the fun moment while sitting down with Jimmy Kimmel on his talkshow, where she also shared how Meryl had joked about wanting to 'hurl herself into the lake' when she was approached to dance. The actress tied the knot with John, 46, in Lake Como, Italy, and the wedding was a star-studded affair with Meryl making a special appearance.

In related news, Meryl has expressed her interest in reprising her role as Donna Sheridan in Mamma Mia! 3, with producer Judy Craymer confirming that the movie is in the works. The third instalment of the musical franchise has been long reported to be in the making, and with Meryl's involvement, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film.

Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski was a memorable occasion, with Meryl Streep making a special appearance and dancing to ABBA's Mamma Mia! , and the actress has shared the fun moment with her fans. The news of Meryl's potential return to the Mamma Mia! franchise has sent fans into a frenzy, with many eagerly awaiting the release of the third instalment.

Emily Blunt's wedding to John Krasinski was a star-studded affair, with Meryl Streep making a special appearance and dancing to ABBA's Mamma Mia! The actress has shared the fun moment with her fans, revealing how Meryl had joked about wanting to 'hurl herself into the lake' when she was approached to dance. The news of Meryl's potential return to the Mamma Mia! franchise has sent fans into a frenzy, with many eagerly awaiting the release of the third instalment





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