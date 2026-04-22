Meryl Streep Hints at Possible Collaboration with Martin Short Amid Dating Rumors

Meryl Streep sparked further speculation about her relationship with Martin Short by mentioning they've been discussing a potential Broadway project together during a radio interview. The pair have been romantically linked since January 2024, fueled by their on-screen chemistry in 'Only Murders in the Building'.

Meryl Streep , the celebrated actress, recently offered a rare glimpse into her personal life during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. The conversation, initially centered around a potential return to the Broadway stage, unexpectedly veered towards her relationship with fellow actor Martin Short .

Streep, 76, expressed a strong desire to perform on Broadway again, a passion she hasn't fully indulged since the 1970s, and interestingly, linked this ambition to a possible collaboration with Short. She revealed that she and Short, also 76, had been discussing the idea of undertaking a theatrical project together, sparking further speculation about the nature of their connection. This comment comes after months of rumors suggesting a romantic link between the two acclaimed performers.

The speculation surrounding Streep and Short's relationship began gaining traction in January 2024, following their affectionate interactions at the Golden Globes Awards. While the pair have a long-standing friendship and have been seen together on numerous occasions over the years, they have consistently refrained from publicly confirming a romantic involvement.

However, their on-screen chemistry in the hit series *Only Murders in the Building* has undoubtedly fueled the rumors. In the show, Streep joined the cast in 2023 as Loretta Durkin, a Broadway star who becomes the love interest of Short’s character, Oliver Putnam. Their characters even tied the knot in the latest season, blurring the lines between fiction and reality for many viewers. Short himself has previously addressed the dating rumors, playfully dismissing them while simultaneously praising Streep’s remarkable qualities.

He described her as remarkably down-to-earth and generous, noting that she doesn't let her impressive 21 Oscar nominations define her presence on set. He emphasized her kindness and lack of diva-like behavior, highlighting her genuine warmth and collaborative spirit. Despite Short’s previous denials, characterizing their bond as a close friendship, the continued speculation and Streep’s recent comments suggest a deeper connection.

Short has maintained that the storyline involving a romantic relationship between their characters was already planned before Streep joined the show, and that her interest in the role was independent of any potential off-screen romance. He explained that the producers had already envisioned a theatrical element and a love interest for his character. Both Streep and Short have experienced significant personal loss in the past.

Short was married to Nancy Dolman for 30 years before her passing in 2010, while Streep and sculptor Don Gummer divorced in 2017 after a 39-year marriage. The possibility of a new chapter in both their lives, potentially together, has captivated fans and the media alike.

Streep’s recent mention of discussing a Broadway project with Short has only intensified the intrigue, leaving many to wonder if their on-screen romance might blossom into something more substantial and if they will grace the stage together in the near future. The entertainment world eagerly awaits further developments in this unfolding story





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