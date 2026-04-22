Meryl Streep Hints at Possible Collaboration with Rumored Boyfriend Martin Short

Meryl Streep sparked romance speculation after mentioning a potential Broadway project with Martin Short during a radio interview, fueling rumors about their relationship that began in early 2024.

Meryl Streep , the celebrated actress, recently offered a rare glimpse into her personal life during an appearance on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live. The conversation, initially centered around a potential return to the Broadway stage, unexpectedly veered towards her relationship with fellow actor Martin Short .

Streep, 76, expressed a strong desire to perform on Broadway again, a passion she hasn't fully indulged since the 1970s, and interestingly, linked this ambition to a possible collaboration with Short. She revealed that she and Short, also 76, had been discussing the idea of undertaking a theatrical project together, sparking further speculation about the nature of their connection. This comment comes after months of rumors suggesting a romantic link between the two acclaimed performers.

The speculation surrounding Streep and Short's relationship began gaining traction in January 2024, following their affectionate interactions at the Golden Globes Awards. While the pair have a long-standing friendship and have been seen together on numerous occasions over the years, they have consistently refrained from publicly confirming a romantic involvement.

However, their on-screen chemistry in the hit series *Only Murders in the Building* has undoubtedly fueled the rumors. In the show, Streep joined the cast in 2023 as Loretta Durkin, a Broadway star who becomes the love interest of Short’s character, Oliver Putnam. Their characters even tied the knot in the latest season, blurring the lines between fiction and reality for many viewers. Short himself has previously addressed the dating rumors, playfully dismissing them while simultaneously praising Streep’s remarkable qualities.

He described her as remarkably down-to-earth and generous, noting that she doesn't let her impressive 21 Oscar nominations define her presence on set. He emphasized her kindness and lack of diva-like behavior, highlighting her genuine warmth and collaborative spirit. Despite Short’s previous denials, characterizing their bond as a close friendship, the continued speculation and Streep’s recent comments suggest a deeper connection.

Short, a widower who was married to Nancy Dolman for three decades before her passing in 2010, and Streep, who was married to sculptor Don Gummer from 1978 to 2017, both experienced significant loss in their personal lives. Their shared experiences and mutual respect may have blossomed into something more.

Short previously explained that the storyline involving a romantic connection between their characters was already planned before Streep joined the show, suggesting the on-screen romance wasn't a deliberate attempt to fuel dating rumors. However, the undeniable chemistry and their recent discussion about a potential Broadway collaboration continue to intrigue fans and media alike. The possibility of seeing Streep and Short share the stage together, both professionally and perhaps personally, remains a captivating prospect for audiences worldwide.

The pair’s enduring friendship and professional admiration are evident, and their future endeavors, whether on or off stage, are sure to be closely watched





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