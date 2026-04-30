Meryl Streep Initially Rejected 'The Devil Wears Prada' Role to Double Her Salary

Meryl Streep reveals she turned down the iconic role of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada to negotiate a higher fee, and discusses the challenges and controversies surrounding the sequel.

Meryl Streep , renowned for her portrayal of Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada , recently revealed she initially declined the role as a strategic move to negotiate a significantly higher salary.

Streep, now 76, shared this insight during an interview on Today, explaining that at the time, she was 56 and gaining confidence in her ability to leverage her star power. She deliberately doubled her initial asking price, and to her surprise, the producers immediately agreed. This decision proved lucrative, as the 2006 film became a massive success, grossing $326 million worldwide on a $35-41 million budget.

The sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2, has faced a more mixed reception from critics, with some criticizing its lack of the original's charm and raising concerns about its portrayal of certain characters. Controversy has also arisen regarding casting choices, specifically claims that background artists were dismissed following Anne Hathaway's concerns about the thinness of models. Hathaway addressed these claims, stating the situation was misrepresented and no one lost their job as a result.

She highlighted a scene involving a Lady Gaga song and emphasized the importance of body diversity. Streep also noted Hathaway's proactive approach to ensuring more realistic body representation during the film's fashion show sequences, praising her commitment to inclusivity. Filming the sequel presented its own challenges, including overwhelming fan enthusiasm and paparazzi interference. Streep described the need for police barriers and crowd control, recalling instances of paparazzi disrupting filming.

Despite the chaos, she acknowledged being unprepared for the enduring legacy of the original film and the scale of the reaction to its sequel. The experience underscored the power of negotiation and the evolving landscape of the film industry, particularly regarding representation and inclusivity. Streep’s initial gamble to double her fee not only boosted her earnings but also highlighted a turning point in her career, where she felt empowered to advocate for her worth





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