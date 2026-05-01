Meryl Streep Reveals On-Set Friction with Goldie Hawn During 'Death Becomes Her' Filming

Meryl Streep details a challenging dynamic with Goldie Hawn on the set of 'Death Becomes Her,' citing Hawn's frequent tardiness as a source of frustration, despite their current friendly relationship. The article explores behind-the-scenes anecdotes and Streep's reflections on the film's production.

Meryl Streep recently shared anecdotes about her experience filming the 1992 dark comedy ' Death Becomes Her ' with Goldie Hawn , revealing a surprisingly prickly dynamic despite their current affectionate relationship.

While Streep insists she loves Hawn and considers her a friend, she admitted to having a 'beef' with her during production, primarily due to Hawn's consistent tardiness. Streep, known for her punctuality, found Hawn's late arrivals frustrating, especially as Hawn drove herself to set in a red convertible, seemingly unfazed by the delays. Streep playfully described Hawn's apologies as being met with amusement from others who found her lateness 'cute,' while Streep herself was less forgiving.

The film, which also starred Bruce Willis and earned $149 million worldwide, centered on two rivals competing for the same man and the secret to eternal youth. Streep recalled the physically demanding nature of filming the special effects sequences, which involved wearing a full-body green spandex suit and undergoing choreographed contortions to portray her undead character. Despite the grueling process, she found moments of levity with Hawn, praising her infectious laughter which often disrupted filming.

Streep also mentioned an accidental incident where she reportedly scarred Hawn's cheek with a shovel during a fight scene, adding another layer to their on-set interactions. She did, however, express positive sentiments about working with Bruce Willis, describing him as 'divine' and a 'gent.

' Streep's comments, published in Vanity Fair, offer a candid glimpse behind the scenes of a beloved film. She highlighted the contrast between the on-screen rivalry and the eventual camaraderie she and Hawn developed. Despite the initial friction, Streep acknowledged the film's enduring popularity and the shared laughter they've enjoyed over the years. She also noted that the film felt like a 'documentary on Beverly Hills' due to the extravagant lifestyles depicted.

The revelation provides a fascinating insight into the personalities and dynamics of two Hollywood legends and the challenges of bringing a visually ambitious project to life. Streep's nomination for a Golden Globe Award for her performance underscores the impact of her work in the film, even amidst the on-set tensions





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