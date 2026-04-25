Meryl Streep's Daughter, Mamie Gummer, Finalizes Divorce

Mamie Gummer has officially settled her divorce from Mehar Sethi after filing in February 2025. The couple, who share two children, reached an agreement regarding custody and support, with details remaining private. This comes after six years of marriage and amidst personal changes for Gummer's mother, Meryl Streep.

Mamie Gummer , the daughter of acclaimed actress Meryl Streep , has finalized her divorce from Mehar Sethi after a prolonged legal process. The actress, aged 42, initially filed for divorce in February 2025, bringing an end to their six-year marriage.

Court documents revealed a separation date of May 6, 2023, indicating a period of separation prior to the official filing. The couple shares two young children, a seven-year-old son named Peter and a four-year-old daughter named Mary, and have agreed upon a joint legal and physical custody arrangement. Specific details regarding the custody agreement and any spousal support arrangements remain confidential, as per reports from TMZ.

Gummer and Sethi’s relationship began with an engagement in August 2018, followed by a wedding in February 2019. They quickly expanded their family, welcoming their son Peter in the same month as their marriage and their daughter Mary in 2021. This divorce marks the second time Gummer has gone through a marital separation, having previously been married to Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013.

The news of Gummer’s divorce comes amidst a period of personal change for her mother, Meryl Streep, who recently separated from her husband of 45 years, sculptor Don Gummer, in October 2023, after being separated for over six years. Streep has since been linked romantically with Martin Short, her co-star in the popular series Only Murders in the Building.

The relationship, initially a surprise to many, was reportedly an open secret on the set of the show, with sources describing a clear and palpable connection between the two actors. Beyond the family matters, Meryl Streep is currently focused on her professional endeavors, particularly the promotion of the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

The film, which sees Anne Hathaway reprising her role as Andrea Sachs, is set to release soon and features Streep once again embodying the iconic Miranda Priestley, a character widely believed to be inspired by Vogue editor Anna Wintour. Streep and Wintour recently graced the cover of Vogue magazine in anticipation of the film’s release, discussing the evolution of the fashion industry and the challenges of revisiting such a beloved story two decades later.

Wintour expressed her complete trust in Streep’s portrayal of the character, acknowledging the film’s ability to capture the current realities of the fashion world. The return to the franchise allows for a deeper exploration of the dynamics between Sachs and Priestley, offering a fresh perspective on their complex relationship and the ever-changing landscape of the fashion industry.

The film promises to be a significant cultural event, drawing attention not only to the story itself but also to the enduring influence of both Streep and Wintour





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Mamie Gummer Meryl Streep Divorce Mehar Sethi The Devil Wears Prada

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