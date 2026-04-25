Meryl Streep's Daughter, Mamie Gummer, Finalizes Divorce

Mamie Gummer has settled her divorce from Mehar Sethi after filing in February 2025. The couple, who share two children, were married for six years. Details of the settlement remain private.

Mamie Gummer , the daughter of acclaimed actress Meryl Streep , has reached a settlement in her divorce proceedings with Mehar Sethi . The actress, aged 42, initially filed for divorce from Sethi, 44, in February 2025, bringing an end to their six-year marriage.

Court documents revealed that Gummer informed a Los Angeles court on Friday that both parties were prepared to finalize the separation legally. The couple’s separation date was recorded as May 6, 2023. During their marriage, Gummer and Sethi welcomed two children: a seven-year-old son named Peter and a four-year-old daughter named Mary. Gummer had requested joint legal and physical custody of their children in her initial divorce filing.

Details regarding the specific terms of the custody arrangement and any spousal support agreements have been kept confidential, as reported by TMZ. Gummer and Sethi’s relationship began with an engagement in August 2018, followed by the announcement of their pregnancy later that same year. They officially married in February 2019 and welcomed their son, Peter, in the same month. Their daughter, Mary, arrived in 2021, completing their family.

This divorce marks the second time Gummer has gone through a marital separation, having previously been married to Benjamin Walker from 2011 to 2013. Meryl Streep, 76, shares four children with her former husband, Don Gummer, 79: Henry, 46, Grace, 39, Louisa, 34, and Mamie. The Streep-Gummer marriage spanned 45 years before they announced their split in October 2023, revealing they had been living separate lives for over six years.

Following her separation from Don Gummer, Meryl Streep has reportedly begun a relationship with Martin Short, 76, her co-star from the popular series Only Murders in the Building. Sources indicate that their connection was evident to those on set, describing their affection as palpable both on and off-screen. Beyond her daughter’s personal life, Meryl Streep remains actively engaged in her career.

She is currently promoting the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which sees the return of Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs. In this new installment, Sachs returns to the world of fashion as a features editor under the demanding Miranda Priestley, once again portrayed by Streep. The character of Priestley is famously inspired by Anna Wintour, the long-time editor-in-chief of Vogue. To coincide with the film’s release, Streep and Wintour graced the cover of Vogue’s May issue.

Wintour expressed her complete trust in Streep’s portrayal of the character, and Streep herself commented on the film’s ability to capture the evolving dynamics of the fashion industry after two decades. The sequel aims to provide a truthful reflection of the current state of the business, building upon the foundation laid by the original 2006 film.

The news of Gummer’s divorce settlement comes amidst a busy period for both mother and daughter, highlighting their individual journeys and continued success in their respective fields





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Meryl Streep's Daughter, Mamie Gummer, Finalizes DivorceMamie Gummer has officially settled her divorce from Mehar Sethi after filing in February 2025. The couple, who share two children, reached an agreement regarding custody and support, with details remaining private. This comes after six years of marriage and amidst personal changes for Gummer's mother, Meryl Streep.

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