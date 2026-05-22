Meryl Streep's Secret Relationship with Martin Short

Meryl Streep, a renowned actress with a public image, seems to have a secret relationship with Martin Short. The duo has been keeping their romantic involvement quiet, fueling dating rumors with public appearances but hiding their true relationship. The insider confirmed how Don Gummer, Meryl's long-term husband, understands her new connection and even supports her through her public life.

Meryl Streep has a very public career, but behind the scenes, she might have one of Hollywood's most under-the-radar relationship s. The actress is known for her private life and has only revealed her separation from her husband in 2023.

She has kept her new relationship with Martin Short, also 76, private since their first public sighting in 2024. The duo star in the Hulu series 'Only Murders in the Building' as lovebirds. Recently, an insider revealed how Meryl's husband, sculptor Don Gummer, feels about her new relationship. The former couple has been together for 50 years and has three adult children. Stay tuned for more updates on Streep's personal life and career





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Meryl Streep Martin Short Hulu Series Secret Relationship Rivalry Rumors Public Image Private Life Encounter In 2024 Appeared Together At Giorgio Baldi Preferred To Keep Quiet Under-The-Radar Relationship Financial And Logistical Reasons Outgoing Public Appearances

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