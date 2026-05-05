Meryl Streep Skips the 2026 Met Gala Despite 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Buzz

Meryl Streep was noticeably absent from the 2026 Met Gala, despite recent reprisal of her role as Miranda Priestly. Her representative confirmed she has never attended the event, while other stars like Zendaya and Billie Eilish also missed the fashion spectacle.

The 2026 Met Gala , a pinnacle of fashion and celebrity, unfolded on Monday evening at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, yet it was notably missing a prominent figure: Meryl Streep .

The acclaimed actress, currently enjoying a resurgence in popularity following her reprisal of the iconic Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada 2, did not attend the event despite widespread expectations. The guest list was a dazzling array of stars, including Beyonce, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny, and Blake Lively, making Streep’s absence all the more conspicuous.

However, a representative for the 76-year-old actress clarified that she has never attended a Met Gala, stating it has simply 'never been her scene.

' This explanation came in response to inquiries from People magazine, with the representative emphasizing Streep’s appreciation for Vogue and Anna Wintour, but reiterating her disinterest in the event’s atmosphere. Streep was among a significant number of high-profile celebrities who chose to skip the gala, joining Zendaya, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Justin Bieber on the absentee list.

This year’s theme, 'fashion is art,' provided a framework for attendees to interpret and express themselves through their attire, aligning with the Costume Institute’s exhibition which explored the body in various forms – classical, nude, aging, pregnant, and anatomical. The event was financially supported largely by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez, demonstrating the immense cost associated with hosting such a lavish affair.

While the dress code aimed to inspire artistic expression, some attendees faced criticism for outfits that deviated from the theme, while others, like Sarah Paulson, used their ensembles to convey social commentary. The red carpet also saw the presence of influential figures such as Michael Bloomberg, Mark Zuckerberg, and Isha Ambani.

The evening also marked a transition within Vogue, being the first Met Gala under Anna Wintour’s new role as Vogue’s global creative director and chief content officer for Conde Nast. Chloe Malle, the new head of editorial content for US Vogue, made a solo appearance on the red carpet, wearing a marigold-orange chiffon gown inspired by Sir Frederic Leighton’s 'Flaming June.

' Notably, Malle and Wintour were rarely seen together during the event, sparking some social media discussion. Blake Lively stunned in archival Versace, Kylie Jenner opted for a nearly nude Schiaparelli look, and Katy Perry embraced an AI-bride aesthetic with an alien-inspired ensemble. Kim Kardashian arrived in a striking metallic orange creation, while Lena Dunham showcased a vibrant red feathered Valentino gown.

The event prompted debate among fans regarding whether celebrities’ choices to skip such events enhance their relatability or create a sense of detachment. The gala’s blend of high fashion, celebrity presence, and artistic exploration continues to solidify its position as a cultural landmark





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