Messi Equals World Cup Goals Record as Argentina Defeats Algeria 3-0

Argentina started their World Cup title defense with a nervy performance, but Lionel Messi's three goals secured a 3-0 win over Algeria. Messi equaled Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goals record of 16 and now needs just one more to break the record. Despite having more possession, Algeria couldn't create any clear chances.

Argentina kicked off their World Cup title defense in a tense manner at Kansas City Stadium, but Lionel Messi swiftly reminded the 69,045 spectators that he remains the global footballing phenomenon.

The 38-year-old opened his 2026 World Cup account with a stunning strike and proceeded to score two more goals, securing a 3-0 victory over Algeria. In doing so, Messi equaled Miroslav Klose's all-time World Cup goals record of 16. The match began nervously for Argentina, with a promising counterattack nullified by Lautaro Martinez's offside position in the fifth minute. Algeria nearly capitalized on this error, but Farès Chaïbi's goal was disallowed for offside in the eighth minute.

Both sides continued to probe, seeking the decisive opening. Messi's Inter Miami teammate, Rodrigo De Paul, played a crucial role in Argentina's opener, splitting the Algerian defense to find Messi, who unleashed a powerful shot into the top corner. This goal marked Messi's fifth World Cup goal, 20 years after his first, and his 911th career goal. He also became the fifth MLS player to assist another in a World Cup goal.

In the second half, Messi completed his hat-trick, pouncing on a rebound after Alexis Mac Allister's shot was saved, and finishing cleanly from Nicolas Gonzalez's pass. Despite having more possession, Algeria struggled to create chances, managing seven shots but none on target. Emiliano Martinez was solid in goal for Argentina, while the defense, led by Nicolás Otamendi and Germán Pezzella, kept Algeria at bay.

Messi's performance was flawless, and he now needs just one goal to break Klose's record and one assist to surpass Diego Maradona's record of eight World Cup assists. Meanwhile, Inter's Julian Alvarez, still recovering, struggled to make an impact as a substitute





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