Celia Cuccittini tells Nico Paz he is Messi's successor. The 22-year-old Como star responds to pressure with strong stats for Argentina and Italy.

Celia Cuccittini has officially named Nico Paz as the natural heir to Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team following the legendary forward's international retirement. The 22-year-old playmaker for Como is now the leading favorite to inherit the iconic Number 10 shirt previously worn by his mentor. This significant endorsement comes from a deeply personal source close to the football icon.

Messi Family Confirms Successor Choice

The revelation regarding the succession was shared by Nico Paz's uncle, Fabian Paz. He detailed a heartfelt meeting that occurred in the immediate aftermath of Messi's farewell appearance. According to Fabian, Nico ran into Messi's mother shortly after the final game for the national team. Celia Cuccittini was described as very emotional during this encounter. She approached the young midfielder to shake his hand and delivered a clear message. She told him that he is the successor to her son in the Argentina side. This direct affirmation has placed Nico Paz in the spotlight as the potential new face of the national team.

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Paz Remains Humble Amidst High Praise

Despite the immense pressure that comes with replacing a football icon, Nico Paz remains focused on his development. His family insists that the young star will not let this monumental praise negatively impact his professional growth. Fabian Paz described Nico as a very calm and humble person. He noted that Nico does not get it into his head that he is the successor to Messi. It was already a huge honor for Nico to get to know Messi, be his teammate, and be close to him. The family emphasizes that he is staying grounded despite the high expectations set by the endorsement.

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Strong International and Club Statistics

Nico Paz has already started building a solid international pedigree to back up the hype surrounding him. He boasts six goals and two assists across his first 16 senior caps for his country. This statistical record demonstrates his capability on the biggest stage. Beyond his exciting international prospects, he is enjoying a spectacular breakout domestic campaign in Italy. He has recorded six goals and eight assists in 14 appearances for Como across Serie A and the Champions League this season. His phenomenal club form has caught the attention of top European clubs.

Future Outlook for the Young Playmaker

The endorsement from Celia Cuccittini adds a new layer of narrative to Nico Paz's career trajectory. While the Number 10 shirt is a symbol of immense responsibility, Paz is using the moment as motivation rather than distraction. His combination of technical skill and tactical intelligence has made him a key figure for Como. The attention from real clubs like Real Madrid highlights the value he brings to the pitch. Fans and analysts are now watching to see if he can consistently replicate his club form for the national team. The pressure to perform is high, but his humility suggests he is prepared for the challenge.