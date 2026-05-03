Messi, Nadal and Fallon Attend Miami Grand Prix as Race Start Time is Moved

Lionel Messi, Rafael Nadal, Jimmy Fallon and other celebrities are attending the Miami Grand Prix, which has been moved to an earlier start time of 1pm ET due to the threat of thunderstorms. Kimi Antonelli secured pole position, while Max Verstappen showed improved performance.

The Miami Grand Prix is attracting a stellar crowd, with football icon Lionel Messi and tennis legend Rafael Nadal among the high-profile attendees. Messi arrived at the Miami International Autodrome with his wife Antonella and their three sons, generating significant buzz ahead of the race.

He was seen interacting with various personalities, including actress Maia Reficco, the girlfriend of Alpine driver Franco Colapinto, and happily posed for photographs. The presence of such globally recognized figures underscores the growing appeal of Formula 1 and the Miami Grand Prix as a major sporting and cultural event.

Nadal, equally celebrated in the world of tennis, was observed engaging in conversation with Spanish Formula 1 drivers Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, as well as LIV Golf professional Jon Rahm, highlighting the cross-sport camaraderie at the event. Beyond the sporting elite, the Miami Grand Prix is also drawing in entertainment industry stars, with late-night talk show host Jimmy Fallon and rapper DJ Khaled also spotted making their way into the venue.

The race itself is set to commence three hours earlier than originally scheduled, a proactive measure taken by race officials in response to a looming threat of thunderstorms. The decision to move the start time from 4pm ET to 1pm ET was jointly announced by the FIA, Formula One, and the Miami Grand Prix organizers. This adjustment aims to minimize potential disruptions and prioritize the safety of everyone involved – drivers, fans, teams, and staff.

The unusual step was prompted by Florida state law, which mandates the postponement or cancellation of major events in the event of lightning strikes. Forecasts predicting thunderstorms from 3pm onwards led to the swift decision to bring the race forward, a move that was readily accepted by the teams. Qualifying sessions on Saturday night provided the basis for this collaborative decision between the governing FIA and Formula One Management.

The early start allows for a greater window of opportunity to complete the Grand Prix under optimal conditions, mitigating the risk of weather-related delays or cancellations. Kimi Antonelli has already made a significant impact, securing pole position for the Miami Grand Prix, while Max Verstappen demonstrated improved form, suggesting a competitive race ahead. The anticipation is building as fans prepare for an action-packed event, now scheduled to begin at the earlier time.

The presence of Messi, Nadal, Fallon, Khaled, and a host of other celebrities adds an extra layer of excitement to the already thrilling atmosphere. The proactive approach to weather concerns demonstrates the commitment of organizers to ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all attendees. The Miami Grand Prix is rapidly establishing itself as a premier destination on the Formula 1 calendar, attracting a diverse and enthusiastic audience.

The combination of high-speed racing, celebrity appearances, and a vibrant atmosphere makes it a truly unique and memorable event. The focus now shifts to the race itself, with Antonelli and Verstappen poised to battle for the top spot, and the world watching to see who will emerge victorious





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Lionel Messi Rafael Nadal Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 F1 Thunderstorm Jimmy Fallon Kimi Antonelli Max Verstappen

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