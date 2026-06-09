Messi's Legacy: How the Argentine Star Transformed Miami and Shaped the 2026 World Cup Dream

Messi's move to Inter Miami has sparked a transformation in South Florida's soccer culture and may give him a home-field advantage for the 2026 World Cup matches to be held there. Exploring how the Argentine legend became the heart of a city and what it means for Argentina's title defense.

This is Legacy, GOAL's feature and podcast series that counts down to the 2026 World Cup . Each week, we explore the stories and the spirit behind the nations that define the world's game.

This week, we dive into the rise of Lionel Messi in the United States, the emotional connection that transformed Miami, his seismic impact on U.S. soccer, and the possibility that the upcoming World Cup might offer him the most fitting stage of his career - one built around comfort, belonging, and a crowd that treats him like their own hero. The sun beats heavily over the highway that borders the DRV PNK Stadium.

It's noon in Fort Lauderdale and the air vibrates as if someone had placed an invisible iron over the asphalt. Cars drive by with loud music, many with sky-blue and white flags stuck to their windows. On the nearby walls, Lionel Messi's murals are already part of the landscape: One shows him wearing Inter Miami's pink jersey, another in the sky-blue and white Argentina shirt lifting the World Cup.

Reggaeton plays in the bars, where it's enough for someone to mention the word 'Messi' for a smile, a comment, or a 'Vamos Argentina!

' to appear. This is Miami. It's the place where borders melt. Where a Venezuelan can sell Argentine empanadas to a Colombian while, on the screen in the back, Messi decides a match against Orlando City.

But since the No. 10 arrived, something changed in the city. Soccer, that sport that for years had been merely an immigrant curiosity, has become part of everyday language.

'It's Messi's city,' many say without irony, because what the Argentine captain has generated in South Florida has no precedent. His arrival at Inter Miami not only revolutionised MLS, it transformed the sports identity of an entire region. Pink jerseys sold out within hours. Ticket prices jumped from $30 to over $400.

Flights from Buenos Aires to Miami increased 25 percent during the first months of his stay. But the most impressive thing is the symbolic phenomenon: Lionel Messi, the boy born in Rosario who conquered the world, found in the United States a second footballing homeland. And that detail, that familiar environment, that emotional territory, could be key for him succeeding again at the 2026 World Cup. The 2026 World Cup will be unlike any other.

For the first time, it will be played across three countries - the United States, Mexico, and Canada - though the heart of the tournament beats in the giant of the north. And if everything goes as expected, Argentina will play one of their matches in Miami. Messi knows these fields, the fast grass, humid nights, comfortable stadiums, enthusiastic yet respectful crowd, and he's played on them with Inter Miami and adapted them to his game.

He knows the internal trips, the distance between venues, the schedules. He knows how his body reacts in those conditions. At 39, the age he will turn during the World Cup, such details can be decisive.

'The American Messi' isn't a marketing invention. It's the natural evolution of a player who, after winning everything, looked for a place where he could keep enjoying football without the weight of European demands. In Miami he found that; a setting where football blends with everyday life, where training ends and sunset waits just a few metres from the sea.

'Messi changed our lives,' says a club employee while arranging balls on the training field. 'Not only the team's. The city's. Football's.

Everyone's.

' And he's right. Because Messi didn't come to the U.S. to retire; he came to expand, to open a new chapter, to become a bridge between Latin and U.S. football, between epic and spectacle. The night that Messi debuted with Inter Miami, the city froze. It was July, and the heat stuck to the body like a blanket.

In the stadium, the cell-phone lights formed a pink constellation. Messi stepped onto the field, touched the ball twice, and in the final minute took a free-kick that nestled in the top corner. David Beckham cried. Antonela, Messi's wife, smiled.

And the crowd, an eclectic mix of Argentines, Cubans, Hondurans, Americans and tourists, understood they were witnessing something unrepeatable. Since then, 'Messi-mania' has taken on the dimensions of a social phenomenon. Youth soccer academies grew 60 percent in the area. Argentine bars open earlier when Miami play.

Supermarkets sell mate and Argentina jerseys. Even the most reluctant Americans began following MLS games. But the most powerful thing is the emotion Messi creates. In the stands, entire families travel from other states just to see him.

Children cry when they watch him train. Adults who had never set foot in a soccer stadium now sing 'Muchachos' in badly pronounced English. It's a mania, yes, but also a feeling of redemption. Messi, who was so often accused of 'not feeling' the Argentine jersey when he was young, found in Miami the perfect synthesis: A city that adores him without asking anything in return, that celebrates him simply for existing





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