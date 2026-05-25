Messi Substituted During Inter Miami Match Due to Fatigue and Suspected Leg Injury

Lionel Messi was substituted during a match against Inter Miami due to fatigue and a suspected injury in his left leg. The Inter Miami head coach stated that it was too soon to gauge the severity of the scare and that they did not want to take any risks with their talisman. Despite his age, it is extremely unusual for Messi to be taken off during a match. He had played the entirety of Inter Miami's previous 13 league matches this season, as well as two CONCACAF Champions League clashes and one of Argentina's friendlies in March.

Messi was substituted due to fatigue and a suspected injury in his left leg during a match against Inter Miami . The Inter Miami head coach stated that it was too soon to gauge the severity of the scare and that they did not want to take any risks with their talisman.

Despite his age, it is extremely unusual for Messi to be taken off during a match. He had played the entirety of Inter Miami's previous 13 league matches this season, as well as two CONCACAF Champions League clashes and one of Argentina's friendlies in March. The Barcelona legend is set to captain Argentina as they look to defend the title they won in Qatar back in 2022.

Messi's fitness situation is set to dominate much of the pre-tournament build-up for Argentina in what is expected to be his final major international tournament





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