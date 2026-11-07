Met Chief Proposes Merger of 43 Police Forces Into 12 Regions

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner advocates merging 43 local police forces into 12 regional entities to boost specialist capabilities and efficiency while maintaining local accountability.

Sir Mark Rowley, Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has unveiled a transformative proposal to restructure law enforcement across England and Wales. The plan involves consolidating the existing 43 individual police forces into as few as 12 larger regional entities. This drastic reduction aims to eliminate redundancy and create a streamlined service with comparable capabilities in every area.

Streamlining Resources to Tackle Organized Crime

The core mechanism of this restructuring involves eliminating the financial burden of maintaining 43 separate headquarters. Sir Mark Rowley argues that current resources are wasted on financing multiple distinct administrative structures. He contends that these funds can be liberated through economies of scale to bolster the number of officers on the beat.

Also read Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley Demands Police Reform to Combat Modern Crime

By creating eight to ten even larger regional forces, authorities can develop specialist units capable of tackling complex criminal gangs. Smaller forces currently struggle to provide adequate resources for organized crime investigations. The restructured model allows for shared specialist skills and technology, ensuring that all regions have access to top-tier investigative capabilities.

Resistance from Local Leaders and Police Commissioners

The proposal has met significant resistance from police and crime commissioners who fear it will weaken community ties. Clive Grunshaw, the Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner, emphasized that strong local relationships are key to effective policing. He warned that larger structures risk adding cost and complexity without improving service delivery.

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Victoria Fuller, Chief Constable of Cleveland Police, supported regional mergers but highlighted the need for local focus. Her force recently demonstrated the value of specialist capabilities during the aftermath of a tragic road crash in August. She noted that drawing on resources from other forces and the National Crime Agency was essential for recovery and justice.

Financial Constraints and Operational Efficiency

Sir Stephen Watson, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police, stated that public finances will not allow for increased funding. He described the current state of 43 different IT systems, HR directors, and procurement specialists as unsustainable. Watson argued that tying up resources in 43 headquarters prevents necessary modernization.

Maggie Blyth, temporary chief constable of Gloucestershire Police, denied that smaller forces would be absorbed without value. She explained that economies of scale in back-office functions allow smaller forces to maintain neighborhood policing. This structure ensures timely call responses and local officer presence despite broader organizational changes.

Future Implications and Democratic Accountability

The reform plan raises questions about democratic accountability since it was not mentioned in the Labour Government manifesto. Police chiefs face scrutiny regarding how mergers will affect the police precept component of council tax bills. Residents currently pay varying amounts for policing services across different regions, and changes may impact these costs.

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The overriding aim of this police reform is to raise standards and strengthen public trust. While the white paper focuses on neighborhood policing, the potential for a National Police Service aims to improve consistency. Authorities must balance operational efficiency with the need for local accountability and community engagement.