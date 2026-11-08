Met Commissioner Exposes Eight Forces With Zero Undercover Operations

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley reveals eight police forces conducted no undercover work last year, prompting calls for a National Police Service to combat serious crime.

Sir Mark Rowley, the Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, has disclosed that eight police forces across England and Wales conducted zero undercover investigations throughout the previous calendar year. This revelation highlights a significant capability gap within the broader law enforcement landscape of the United Kingdom.

The finding comes from the nation's most senior police officer, who expressed deep concern that certain constabularies are losing the essential skills required to utilize covert tactics. These specialized methods are vital for dismantling complex criminal networks, including organized drug rings and child exploitation groups.

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Undercover Tactics Decline In Regional Forces

Sir Mark Rowley declined to identify the specific eight of the 43 forces in England and Wales that failed to carry out any basic undercover work. However, he emphasized that this absence raises a serious question about the availability of these critical tactics in areas where they are most needed. The issue is thought to primarily affect smaller and regional police forces.

He stated that local forces sometimes almost forget how to use these tactics, which ultimately hides the problems they are facing. Proactive skills are necessary to investigate issues that traditional patrolling cannot detect. Undercover officers are currently required to work online to catch predators and on streets to deal with dealers.

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National Police Service Reform Proposal

Police chiefs are advocating for major reform by creating a single National Police Service. This new structure would cover the most serious and complex crime across the jurisdiction. The plan involves up to ten regional constabularies that will be large enough to sustain specialist functions such as murder probes.

These large regional units would handle serious and organized crime work. They will be supported by hundreds of local policing commands that manage neighborhood issues. The goal is to ensure that strong local policing is supported by robust specialist capability rather than being an either-or choice.

Funding Shortfalls And Digital Challenges

Sir Mark Rowley argued that modern policing has failed to keep pace with technological advances. He noted that successive governments have allowed investment in policing to fall behind what the public needs. He described this continued disinvestment as dangerous for the safety of communities.

The reforms are estimated to cost around £2 billion. However, there is unlikely to be any major cash injection from the Treasury to fund this transition. The Commissioner stressed that reform cannot substitute for proper investment in resources and personnel.

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Political Support And Ongoing Scrutiny

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood recently announced a blueprint for this reform in Manchester last week. Her proposal includes the creation of the National Police Service. She claims this restructuring will save £350 million. These savings are intended to be put directly into frontline policing.

The Metropolitan Police has historically used undercover policing to infiltrate major organized crime groups. This includes gathering evidence on grooming gangs. However, the force has also faced criticism for its historic use of covert officers to spy on activists.

A public inquiry into the use of covert policing methods is currently ongoing. Sir Mark Rowley insisted that officers cannot confront international criminal networks without the strength of a wider service behind them. The proposed changes aim to balance local presence with national specialist power.