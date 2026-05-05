Met Gala 2024: A Spectacular Failure of Style

A scathing review of the 2024 Met Gala, criticizing the outlandish outfits and the perceived lack of taste despite the event's immense wealth and high-profile attendees. The author focuses on Lauren Sanchez Bezos's fashion missteps and the overall spectacle overshadowing artistic merit.

The 2024 Met Gala , themed 'Fashion Is Art ', has been widely criticized as a spectacular failure in style, despite the immense wealth on display. The author contends that the event, heavily sponsored by Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez Bezos , showcased a lack of genuine fashion sense, suggesting that money cannot buy taste.

Lauren Sanchez Bezos, in particular, is singled out for her consistent inability to elevate even high-fashion garments, with her Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress and Schiaparelli Gala gown both described as looking cheap despite their exorbitant cost and intricate design. The author draws a parallel to Dolly Parton's intentionally 'trashy' aesthetic, contrasting it with Mrs. Bezos's perceived striving for sophistication.

The influence of Bezos's perceived 'tackiness' on Vogue, through a substantial sponsorship deal, is also lamented, suggesting a devaluation of the magazine's traditionally refined image. The Gala's attendees largely contributed to the overall sense of spectacle over style. Heidi Klum appeared as a 'living marble statue', Beyonce donned a diamante 'exo-skeleton', and Katy Perry wore a chrome-painted mask with a white gown.

Rihanna's outfit, described as resembling a black hole or a Dr. Who extra, and ASAP Rocky's Liberace-esque dressing gown further pushed the event into 'fairground freakshow' territory. Connor Storrie's Yves Saint Laurent ensemble was deemed 'campy', while Cardi B's dress appeared to be afflicted with giant pustules, and Kim Kardashian's orange fibreglass and leather creation drew comparisons to a bottle of Lucozade.

The choice of Allen Jones, known for controversial depictions of women, to design Kardashian's outfit is noted as ironically fitting. The author continues to detail the questionable fashion choices, highlighting Kylie Jenner's revealing Schiaparelli dress and Kris Jenner's Dolce & Gabbana kimono, with a pointed remark about her extensive facelift being the most artistic element of her look.

The overall impression is one of extravagance and outlandishness overshadowing any genuine artistic merit, leaving the author to conclude that the Met Gala fell far short of its intended theme and potentially damaged the reputation of Vogue. The event seemed to prioritize shock value and attention-grabbing outfits over thoughtful engagement with the concept of fashion as art, resulting in a display that was more akin to a bizarre costume party than a celebration of creativity and style.

The author's critique extends beyond individual outfits to encompass the broader implications of wealth and influence on the fashion world





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