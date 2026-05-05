Met Gala 2024 Faces Backlash as Critics Brand it a 'Dystopian' Billionaire's Ball

The 2024 Met Gala was met with widespread criticism for its guest list, perceived lack of style, and the overwhelming presence of billionaires and influencers, leading many to label it the 'worst' event in its history.

The 2024 Met Gala , traditionally a pinnacle of Hollywood and fashion, has faced widespread criticism, with many attendees and online observers labeling it the 'worst' iteration yet.

The event, hosted by Anna Wintour, saw a noticeable shift in its guest list, prioritizing social media stars, influencers, and the offspring of billionaires over established A-list celebrities like Zendaya and Billie Eilish. This change, coupled with significant financial backing from figures like Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, has led to accusations of the gala becoming a 'dystopian' display of wealth and influence.

Social media platforms erupted with negative reactions, with users decrying the 'cheap' outfits, 'tacky' guest list, and the overall feeling of being 'out of touch.

' While prominent names like Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and Beyonce did attend, their presence was overshadowed by a surge of lesser-known personalities, including Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodríguez and the daughters of Rupert Murdoch and Wendi Deng. The influx of wealth was also apparent in the attendance of billionaires such as Mark Zuckerberg, Isha Ambani, and the sons of George Soros.

Critics argued that the event had lost its aspirational quality, transforming into a 'circus for millionaires' and a platform for the ultra-rich to flaunt their extravagance while everyday Americans struggle with economic hardship. The sentiment was echoed in numerous online posts, with users expressing disgust at the perceived disconnect between the gala's attendees and the realities faced by the general public. The controversy extends beyond the guest list to the very essence of the event.

Many feel the inclusion of TikTokers and K-pop idols has diminished the gala's prestige, turning it into a spectacle rather than a celebration of high fashion. The criticism highlights a growing disconnect between the elite world of the Met Gala and the broader cultural landscape, raising questions about its relevance and purpose in a society grappling with economic inequality and social unrest.

The event's perceived shift towards prioritizing wealth and influence over artistic merit has sparked a debate about the future of the Met Gala and its role in the fashion industry. The backlash suggests a desire for a return to the event's roots, emphasizing creativity, artistry, and a genuine connection to the world of fashion rather than simply serving as a showcase for the ultra-rich





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