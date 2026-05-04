Met Gala 2026: A Night of 'Sleeping Beauties' and Fashion Statements

The 2026 Met Gala, themed 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' saw a star-studded guest list and a mix of stunning looks and fashion misses. The event, marking Anna Wintour's new role at Vogue, raised funds for the Costume Institute and sparked conversations about fashion and art.

The first Monday in May marked the return of fashion's most anticipated event, the Met Gala , drawing a constellation of stars including Sam Smith, Sabrina Carpenter, Misty Copeland, and Lena Dunham.

This year's theme, 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,' and the dress code 'The Garden of Time,' provided a framework for attendees to interpret and express their creativity through attire. The Costume Institute's exhibition will explore the fragility and ephemerality of fashion, examining the lifecycle of garments from their creation to their decay. The exhibition is structured around three sections: a decaying garden, a forest reborn, and a laboratory where fashion is being re-imagined.

Anna Wintour presided over the gala in her new capacity as Vogue's global creative director and chief content officer for Conde Nast, with Chloe Malle overseeing editorial content for US Vogue. The guest list was a blend of entertainment, sports, and business elites, featuring the Kardashians, Rihanna, Lewis Hamilton, Jeff Bezos, and Lauren Sanchez.

However, the night wasn't without its fashion missteps, as some attendees' choices fell short of the theme's artistic aspirations. Katy Perry's robotic silver mask and white gown, while dramatic, felt disconnected from the natural world evoked by the theme. Sam Smith's oversized, feathered cape and mermaid-style bottom, though visually striking, didn't necessarily align with the 'Garden of Time' concept. Lena Dunham's red sequined Valentino gown, inspired by Artemisia Gentileschi, was a bold choice but perhaps lacked subtlety.

Chloe Malle's orange chiffon dress, while custom-designed, was criticized for its color choice and lack of thematic resonance. Emma Chamberlain's Mugler gown, resembling paint strokes and featuring long tassels, was deemed over-the-top. Venus Williams opted for a safe, curve-hugging black Swarovski crystal gown. Ben Platt's ombre suit adorned with clouds and trees felt more whimsical than sophisticated.

Deborah Roberts' multicolored polka-dot gown was considered too busy, while Janelle Monáe's dress decorated with computer wires and moss offered a futuristic interpretation. Grace Ann Nader's black gown felt too conventional for the Met Gala, and Charli XCX's black Saint Laurent gown with floral detail was understated. Sutton Foster's gold lamé gown, while elegant, seemed more suited for an awards show.

The Met Gala continues to be a cultural touchstone, sparking conversations about fashion, art, and celebrity style, even when the interpretations diverge from the intended theme. The event serves as a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, supporting its exhibitions and preservation efforts. The success of the gala lies not only in the spectacular displays of fashion but also in its ability to generate excitement and dialogue around the art of dress





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