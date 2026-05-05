Met Gala 2026: A Recap of the Highs, Lows, and Fashion Crimes

A comprehensive review of the 2026 Met Gala, highlighting the most memorable looks, from Emma Chamberlain's artistic masterpiece to the Williams sisters' disappointing choices and Beyoncé's theatrical statement.

The 2026 Met Gala delivered its expected dose of camp, commentary, and chaos, proving once again it's a world apart from the proceedings of Congress.

This recap dives into the highlights, lowlights, and questionable fashion choices seen on the green carpet. Emma Chamberlain stole the show with a breathtaking Thierry Mugler creation by Miguel Castro Freitas, a truly artistic and dramatic gown that felt ripped from the pages of a fantasy novel. The hand-painted details and audacious design showcased a fearless approach to fashion, leaving a lasting impression.

Cara Delevingne followed suit, raising the bar with a daringly sheer black Ralph Lauren dress, a bold move for a traditionally conservative house. Beyoncé captivated the audience with a crystal-encrusted, skeleton-inspired dress and a dramatic feathered cape, making a powerful and theatrical statement.

However, the Williams sisters presented a stark contrast. Venus Williams, a Met Gala co-chair, arrived in a disappointingly understated black gown, lacking the fantasy and risk expected of the event. Serena Williams, while wearing a shimmering silver Michael Kors gown, continued a pattern of questionable red carpet choices, including a pre-gala moment involving a revealing red sequin dress and a near-wardrobe malfunction.

The Gala also saw some underwhelming appearances from Doja Cat, Gigi Hadid, and Camila Mendes, who seemed out of place. Lauren Sanchez, wife of Jeff Bezos, arrived looking detached, while Jisoo of Blackpink and Sarah Paulson delivered standout looks, showcasing polished and couture-inspired styles. Jisoo's Dior ensemble and Paulson's sculptural creation were praised for their alignment of presence, aura, and design, proving that the Met Gala can still deliver moments of true fashion brilliance





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Met Gala Fashion Red Carpet Emma Chamberlain Beyoncé Cara Delevingne Venus Williams Serena Williams Fashion Review

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