Met Gala 2026: Astrologer Predicts Celebrity Couples, Surprises, and the 'Beyoncé Effect'

An astrologer forecasts relationship debuts, potential engagements, and a star-studded guest list for the 2026 Met Gala, with a focus on Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet, Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton, and Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce. Beyoncé's return as co-chair adds to the anticipation.

The annual Met Gala , a cornerstone of Hollywood and high fashion, is generating significant buzz as it approaches its 2026 iteration. This year's event, themed 'Fashion Is Art,' is particularly anticipated due to the return of Beyoncé as co-chair after a decade-long absence, fueling what many are calling the ' Beyoncé effect.

' Psychic World's Antonella, a professional astrologer, has offered nine predictions for the gala, focusing heavily on the potential for significant relationship milestones and public debuts. She forecasts at least three new celebrity couples will make their red carpet premiere at the Met Gala, with intense scrutiny expected on Zendaya's ring finger, hinting at a possible engagement announcement.

Specifically, Antonella predicts Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet will finally grace the Met Gala red carpet together in 2026, following their initial public appearance at the David Di Donatello Awards in 2025. She believes the event's emphasis on dramatic fashion makes it the perfect stage for their debut, though she anticipates they will opt for relatively understated outfits.

In contrast, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton are expected to attend separately, maintaining a deliberately low-profile approach to their burgeoning relationship. Despite being seen together at high-profile events like the Super Bowl and Coachella, Antonella suggests Hamilton's racing schedule and a desire for control will lead to separate arrivals, interviews, and a conscious avoidance of posing as a couple. The message, she believes, will be one of being seen individually, on their own terms.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are also predicted to make a grand entrance as a 'power couple,' potentially showcasing subtly coordinated Gucci ensembles. However, given rumors of a wedding planned for June 13th following their engagement in August 2025, Antonella suggests their Met Gala moment might be overshadowed by upcoming nuptials.

The astrologer also anticipates a surprise 'hard launch' of a previously under-the-radar relationship, potentially involving Role Model and Dakota Johnson, sparking intense speculation and detective work among fans to piece together the timeline. The Met Gala has a history of serving as a launchpad for celebrity romances, with past examples including Grimes and Elon Musk, and Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner.

This year promises to continue that tradition, with a blend of established couples and potential new pairings captivating the fashion world and beyond. The event is poised to be a spectacle of style, romance, and carefully curated public image





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Gala Celebrity Couples Fashion Astrology Beyoncé

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Best New TV Shows of April 2026From 'The Audacity' to 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' to 'This Is a Gardening Show'

Read more »

Olivia Rodrigo announces huge world tour for 2026 and 2027 with dates in UKThe Unraveled Tour will see Olivia perform four nights at London's O2 Arena

Read more »

The best new books to read in May 2026Our pick of 14 great titles to get lost in this month

Read more »

Are Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie going to the Met Gala 2026?Wondering if Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are going to the Met Gala 2026? We know the feeling. Here's all we know so far.

Read more »

2026 Met Gala: Theme, Date, and What to ExpectDetails about the upcoming 2026 Met Gala, including the 'Costume Art' theme, the date of May 4th, and its role as a fundraiser for The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Read more »

Met Gala 2026 date, theme, dress code and hosts: Everything you need to knowLearn all you need to know about the Met Gala 2026's theme, hosts and dress code in this deep dive into the fashion calendar's biggest night.

Read more »