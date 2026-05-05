Met Gala 2026: Celebrities Roasted Online for Outlandish Looks

The 2026 Met Gala saw celebrities facing intense online criticism for their interpretations of the 'Fashion is Art' dress code, with Nicole Kidman, Kim Kardashian, Heidi Klum, and Katy Perry among those targeted by memes and harsh commentary.

The 2026 Met Gala, often hailed as fashion's biggest night, has sparked a whirlwind of online commentary as celebrities debuted their interpretations of this year's 'Fashion is Art' dress code.

The annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, known for its $100,000 ticket price, saw attendees attempting to embody the theme by treating the human body as a canvas. However, many of the resulting looks were met with merciless roasting from social media users, who quickly flooded platforms with memes and critical observations.

Nicole Kidman's red sequin Chanel gown, featuring a peculiar feathered waist, drew particularly harsh comparisons, with one X user quipping that she resembled a 'luxury brush.

' The image of Kidman ascending the Met's staircase was juxtaposed with a picture of a cleaning tool, highlighting the perceived absurdity of the design. The event wasn't just about the outlandish outfits; it was a cultural moment dissected and debated in real-time by millions online. Beyond Kidman, several other stars found themselves on the receiving end of online mockery.

Meryl Streep, though absent from the gala itself, was indirectly referenced through her daughter Grace Gummer's golden gown, which prompted jokes about Gummer being 'dressed as one of her mother's Oscars.

' Heidi Klum's ensemble, a head-to-toe sculptural creation evoking both the Statue of Liberty and a veiled Greek statue, was deemed more fitting for her annual Halloween party than the prestigious Met Gala. The fabric's stone-like texture led to even more unflattering comparisons, including one user describing it as 'soggy toilet paper.

' Katy Perry's AI-inspired outfit, complete with a futuristic mask that mechanically opened and closed, also became a meme sensation, with one user relating it to a dwindling 'social battery. ' The mask's eerie aesthetic even drew comparisons to the Tesla Bot, adding another layer to the online discourse. The sheer variety of reactions underscored the event's power to generate conversation and critique.

Kim Kardashian's transformation, featuring a blonde hairstyle and a striking orange bodysuit with exaggerated features, proved to be another focal point of online criticism. The outfit immediately drew comparisons to the iPhone 17, released in 2025 in a similar shade of orange. Social media users were quick to point out the resemblance, with one tweet simply stating, 'she looks like the new iphone help bye.

' The bodysuit's design also sparked comparisons to inexpensive superhero costumes, with several users referencing the online retailer Temu. The Met Gala, while intended as a celebration of artistic expression, ultimately became a platform for widespread online judgment and humorous commentary, demonstrating the power of social media to shape public perception of celebrity fashion choices. The event highlighted the fine line between avant-garde artistry and questionable taste, leaving many to wonder what next year's gala will bring





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Met Gala 2026 Fashion Celebrities Red Carpet Nicole Kidman Kim Kardashian Heidi Klum Katy Perry Meryl Streep Grace Gummer Social Media Memes Fashion Criticism

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