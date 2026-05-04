Met Gala 2026 Faces Controversy as Bezos and Sanchez Take Center Stage

The 2026 Met Gala is set to be a divisive event, marked by Anna Wintour's transition, the controversial inclusion of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, and a thought-provoking theme exploring the relationship between 'Costume Art' and 'Fashion is Art'.

The highly anticipated Met Gala 2026 is fast approaching, promising a night of high fashion and celebrity glamour at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

However, this year's event is already generating significant controversy. It marks the first Met Gala following Anna Wintour's departure as editor-in-chief of Vogue after a remarkable 37-year tenure, though she remains heavily involved in the organization. A major point of contention is the inclusion of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez as honorary co-chairs and primary sponsors.

This partnership has sparked backlash, with some celebrities reportedly protesting their involvement, and demonstrations occurring near the venue with signs urging a 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala.

' The theme for the 2026 Met Gala is 'Costume Art,' with a dress code of 'Fashion is Art. ' The Costume Institute's spring exhibition will showcase a compelling juxtaposition of historical and contemporary garments, organized around three key concepts: the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body.

The exhibition will be housed in the newly established Condé M. Nast Galleries, reflecting the Costume Institute's commitment to exploring the pervasive influence of fashion throughout the museum's collections. Curator Andrew Bolton emphasizes that fashion serves as a unifying element across all curatorial departments and galleries, representing the 'dressed body' as a common thread. The guest list boasts a stellar array of stars, including Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Misty Copeland, Lena Dunham, Angela Bassett, Sam Smith, and Chase Sui Wonders.

The red carpet coverage will be extensive, with a livestream beginning at 6pm Eastern Time on Vogue's digital platforms, YouTube, and TikTok. Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will host the livestream, with Emma Chamberlain returning as a red carpet correspondent. The event is co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Beyond the fashion and fanfare, the Met Gala is known for its strict protocols, including assigned seating, a formal dinner in the Temple of Dendur, and Wintour's meticulous oversight of every detail, from guest lists to seating arrangements and even the menu. Past restrictions have included banning parsley, onion, and garlic to avoid wardrobe mishaps and unpleasant breath, highlighting the event's dedication to a flawless and controlled experience





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