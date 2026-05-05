Met Gala 2026: High-Profile Stars Walk the Red Carpet Alone, Leaving Partners Absent

The Met Gala 2026 saw several celebrities, including Zoë Kravitz, Kylie Jenner, and Katy Perry, arrive solo on the red carpet, sparking speculation about their relationships and fashion choices. The event, themed 'Costume Art' with a dress code of 'Fashion Is Art,' featured controversial looks and notable absences.

The Met Gala, fashion's most anticipated event of the year, saw several high-profile stars arrive solo on the red carpet , leaving their partners notably absent.

Among those walking alone were Zoë Kravitz, fiancée of Harry Styles, who chose not to accompany her to the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit. Kravitz, who recently got engaged to Styles after eight months of dating, was spotted without her diamond engagement ring, sparking speculation among fans. Similarly, Kylie Jenner, girlfriend of Timothée Chalamet, made a solo appearance, while Chalamet was seen enjoying a Knicks game at Madison Square Garden instead.

The couple had been a frequent sight at red carpet events during awards season, but Chalamet's absence at the Met Gala was a stark contrast to their previous public displays of affection. Other stars who walked the red carpet alone included Katy Perry, who was without her boyfriend, former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Perry's outfit, a silver face shield attached to white mesh with black fabric resembling a nun's coif, was one of the most talked-about looks of the night, though not for the right reasons. Fans and critics alike questioned why Trudeau did not accompany Perry, especially since the couple had made their red carpet debut in Paris just months prior.

The theme of this year's Met Gala, 'Costume Art,' with the dress code 'Fashion Is Art,' encouraged attendees to explore how designers use the human body as a blank canvas. However, some of the most controversial looks came from stars who arrived without their partners. Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Vittoria Ceretti were also among those who walked the red carpet alone.

Even Blake Lively, who had just settled a long-running legal battle with Justin Baldoni, made a solo appearance. The absence of these high-profile partners left many wondering if the stars had other commitments or if there were underlying issues in their relationships. While some fans speculated that the missing partners might have had scheduling conflicts, others saw the solo appearances as a sign of independence and personal style choices.

Regardless of the reasons, the Met Gala once again proved to be a night of fashion, drama, and intrigue





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