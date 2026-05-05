Met Gala 2026: Naked Dressing Dominates the Red Carpet

The 2026 Met Gala saw a strong trend of 'naked dressing,' with celebrities embracing sheer fabrics, lingerie-inspired looks, and daring designs inspired by the 'Costume Art' theme.

The 2026 Met Gala , held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 4th, once again showcased a daring trend: barely-there fashion, often referred to as naked dressing .

This isn't a new phenomenon at the Met Gala; attendees have consistently pushed boundaries with sheer fabrics, lingerie-inspired designs, and strategically placed embellishments for years. In recent iterations, stars like Elle Fanning and Emily Ratajkowski have exemplified this style, with Fanning’s glass-like Balmain gown and Ratajkowski’s crystal-adorned Versace archive piece setting a high bar for ethereal elegance.

The 2026 event, however, felt particularly focused on this aesthetic, perhaps influenced by the exhibition theme of 'Costume Art,' which encouraged exploration of the body and its representation in fashion. This year’s gala saw a diverse range of interpretations of the naked dressing theme. Gigi Hadid graced the red carpet in a Miu Miu creation, while Kendall Jenner opted for a look from GapStudio.

Simone Ashley, Devyn Garcia, Adwoa Aboah, Irina Shayk, Kate Moss, Odessa A'zion, Kylie Jenner, Vittoria Ceretti, Jesse Jo Stark, Alex Consani, Sabine Getty, Lena Mahfouf, Tyla and Isla Johnston all made striking appearances, each offering a unique take on the concept. Some looks were overtly revealing, while others employed illusion fabrics and clever construction to create a sense of vulnerability and exposure.

Notably, several attendees, including Doja Cat and Docheii, embraced more daring and provocative styles, with images containing partial or complete nudity. The event highlighted the ongoing conversation surrounding body image, self-expression, and the power of fashion to challenge societal norms. The sheer volume of sheer and delicate looks underscored the theme’s resonance with both designers and celebrities. The 'Costume Art' theme clearly inspired a willingness to experiment and embrace unconventional silhouettes.

The Met Gala has always been a platform for pushing creative boundaries, and this year was no exception. The red carpet served as a visual exploration of how clothing can both conceal and reveal, and how the human form can be celebrated through artistic expression. The event wasn’t simply about showcasing beautiful gowns; it was about making a statement. The choices made by attendees reflected a broader cultural shift towards body positivity and a rejection of traditional notions of modesty.

The extensive photographic coverage of the event, captured by photographers such as Julian Hamilton, Lexie Moreland, John Shearer, Jamie McCarthy, Michael Buckner, Gilbert Flores, Arturo Holmes, Theo Wargo and Dimitrios Kambouris, ensures that these bold fashion moments will continue to be discussed and analyzed for months to come. The 2026 Met Gala solidified its reputation as the fashion event of the year, a spectacle of artistry, glamour, and unapologetic self-expression





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