Met Gala 2026: Stars Dare to Bare in Revealing 'Fashion Is Art' Looks

The 2026 Met Gala saw celebrities like Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid, and Cara Delevingne embrace the 'Fashion Is Art' dress code with daring and revealing outfits, showcasing the human body as a canvas. The event was co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams.

The 2026 Met Gala delivered a striking display of fashion, interpreting the ' Fashion Is Art ' dress code with daring and innovative looks. Celebrities embraced the theme, exploring the human body as a canvas, resulting in some of the most revealing outfits in the event's history.

Irina Shayk stunned in a custom Alexander Wang ensemble featuring a bra crafted from costume jewelry, showcasing her toned physique. Gigi Hadid opted for a sheer black Miu Miu dress with strategically placed embellishments, while Cara Delevingne surprised with a deceptively glamorous Ralph Lauren gown that was entirely backless. Singer Tyla made a statement with a dress boasting a bust entirely constructed from jewelry, and Lena Mahfouf arrived with a unique design featuring sculpted hands covering her breasts.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' was overseen by co-chairs Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Vogue's Anna Wintour. The exhibition accompanying the gala, titled 'Costume Art,' will explore the relationship between fashion and the body, divided into categories focusing on the classical and nude form, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The event was generously sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, alongside Yves Saint Laurent.

This year marks Venus Williams' first time co-chairing, while Kidman has previously held the role in 2003 and 2005, and Beyonce served as an honorary chair in 2013. The gala also saw appearances from Gabrielle Union in a delicate sheer dress, Joey King in a sparkling ensemble, and Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti, who highlighted her abs. A host committee including Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many others contributed to the event's success.

The 'Costume Art' exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4th. Curator Andrew Bolton emphasized fashion's artistic status stemming from its connection to the body, not despite it. The event showcased a bold and artistic interpretation of the theme, pushing boundaries and sparking conversation within the fashion world





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Met Gala Fashion Celebrities Irina Shayk Gigi Hadid Cara Delevingne Beyonce Nicole Kidman Venus Williams Costume Art Fashion Is Art Red Carpet Metropolitan Museum Of Art Costume Institute

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