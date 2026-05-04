Met Gala 2026: Stars Shine as Bezos Sponsorship Sparks Protests

The annual Met Gala took place in New York City, featuring a star-studded guest list, a 'Fashion is Art' theme, and controversy surrounding the sponsorship by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Reports of protests and a legal settlement involving Blake Lively added to the event's drama.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City hosted fashion's most anticipated event, the Met Gala , with Anna Wintour , the former Vogue chief, leading the arrivals.

The annual fundraising gala for the Met's Costume Institute drew a constellation of stars, including Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna. This year's theme, 'Fashion is Art,' was co-chaired by a prominent group featuring Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Wintour herself. The event's financial backing came from Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who served as honorary chairs and reportedly contributed $10 million.

However, their involvement sparked protests, with reports surfacing of bottles containing urine being discovered within the museum premises. Tickets for the gala commanded a staggering $100,000 per person, ensuring a high-profile guest list and intense media scrutiny. Wintour arrived in a striking feathery turquoise ensemble, signaling the start of the evening's festivities.

The gala is under heightened observation not only due to the Bezos-Sanchez sponsorship and subsequent protests but also because of a concurrent unveiling by DailyMail+ of a 'Power List' ranking influential figures in the United States, assessing their impact on culture and style. This list, released ahead of the nation's 250th birthday, has already caused ripples, particularly among those ranked lower than expected.

Alongside the main event, celebrities like Venus Williams, Charli XCX, and Ashley Graham made notable appearances on the red carpet, showcasing their interpretations of the 'Fashion is Art' theme. Ashley Graham, for example, captivated onlookers in a cream dress by Dimitra Petsa of Di Petsa, designed to accentuate her figure. The atmosphere was further enhanced by the event's decor, featuring mossy greenery and florals that complemented the artistic theme.

Beyond the glamour and fashion, the Met Gala was also touched by legal drama. Actress Blake Lively, a frequent attendee in previous years, was reportedly not invited to the 2026 gala following a protracted two-year legal battle with Justin Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios.

The dispute, centered on claims of retaliation and breach of contract, was unexpectedly resolved just weeks before trial, with both sides issuing a joint statement acknowledging the challenges faced during filming and Lively's right to voice her concerns. This settlement brought an end to a contentious period, but also meant Lively's absence from one of the fashion world's most exclusive events.

The Met Gala continues to be a spectacle of style, celebrity, and now, increasingly, a reflection of broader cultural and political currents





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