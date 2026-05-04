Met Gala: A History of Outrageous and Unforgettable Fashion Moments

A look back at some of the most daring and controversial outfits worn at the Met Gala over the years, ahead of this year's event on May 4th.

The Met Gala , a yearly spectacle, consistently provides a platform for celebrities to showcase daring and often unconventional fashion choices. Throughout its history, the event has witnessed a range of audacious outfits, incorporating props such as plastic heads, robotic infants, and walking sticks.

Even those renowned for their style, like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry, have occasionally presented looks that sparked debate. Last year, Halle Berry's nearly sheer gown generated considerable attention. This year's gala, scheduled for May 4th at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, centers around the theme of Costume Art, with Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez serving as honorary chairmen alongside co-chairmen Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams, and Anna Wintour.

Looking back at past Met Galas reveals a history of memorable, and sometimes questionable, fashion moments. Gwyneth Paltrow's uninspired pink Valentino gown at the 2013 punk-themed event was considered bland, though her subsequent criticism of the gala as 'unfun' added a spark. Cara Delevingne's Stella McCartney jumpsuit and China-inspired body art in 2015 failed to resonate with critics.

Sarah Jessica Parker's fiery Philip Treacy headpiece at the 2015 China Through The Looking Glass event became an instant meme, prompting her to defend her extensive research into Chinese opera, ballet, and costume design. Madonna's 2016 Givenchy gown, a bondage-themed creation, was particularly controversial, featuring a revealing thong leotard and intricate straps. The outfit was deemed a misinterpretation of the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' theme. More recent events have continued to push boundaries.

Frank Ocean's 2021 appearance with a robotic baby in his arms was seen as a playful commentary on the 'Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion' theme. Ezra Miller's 2019 ensemble, a Burberry suit with a flowing tail, crystalized corset, and a mask on a stick, along with five prosthetic eyeballs, was undeniably striking. These examples demonstrate the Met Gala's enduring ability to generate conversation and challenge conventional fashion norms.

The event consistently attracts attention not only for the designs themselves but also for the statements they make and the reactions they provoke, solidifying its place as a cultural touchstone and a highlight of the fashion calendar. The upcoming gala promises to continue this tradition, with the Costume Art theme offering a broad canvas for creative expression and potential controversy





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Met Gala Fashion Celebrities Red Carpet Costume Art Gwyneth Paltrow Cara Delevingne Sarah Jessica Parker Madonna Frank Ocean Ezra Miller

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