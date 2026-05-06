Met Gala Awkwardness: Kris Jenner Encounters Bad Bunny While Kendall Sparks Romance with Jacob Elordi

Kris Jenner shared a clumsy moment with Kendall Jenner's ex Bad Bunny at the Met Gala, while reports reveal Kendall has moved on with actor Jacob Elordi.

The prestigious Met Gala is renowned not only for its avant-garde fashion and celebrity glitz but also for the inevitable social collisions that occur when the worlds of music, film, and reality television intersect.

This year was no exception, as the event provided the backdrop for a rather uncomfortable interaction between the Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, and one of her daughters' most high-profile former flames. Kris, now 70, found herself in a puzzling position when she came face to face with the Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny. The rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was the partner of Kendall Jenner throughout much of 2023.

In a moment captured by CNN, the 32-year-old musician approached Kris, leaning in for a hug that observers described as clumsy and awkward, characterized by a stiff, one-armed embrace. Standing nearby was Kim Kardashian, who also appeared to exchange a few brief, friendly words with the artist. The interaction was made even more surreal by the fact that Kris and Kim initially seemed to struggle with recognizing the singer.

This confusion was entirely justified, as Bad Bunny had fully committed to the night's theme by dressing up as an elderly man. His eccentric costume was a deliberate nod to the evening's objective of honoring different types of bodies, specifically focusing on the aging process, making the encounter a strange blend of familial tension and thematic art. The history between Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner has been a rollercoaster of public interest and private turmoil.

The two spent the majority of 2023 in a romantic entanglement that seemed stable until their initial split in December of that year. However, the drama did not end there, as the pair briefly attempted to reconcile in the early months of 2024 before ultimately deciding that their differences were insurmountable, leading to a final and definitive breakup.

Since that time, neither party has officially confirmed a new relationship, though the rumor mill has been working overtime regarding Kendall's current romantic status. It has recently come to light that the supermodel has moved on to a new chapter with the talented Euphoria actor Jacob Elordi. The sparks between Jenner and Elordi were most visibly ignited during a post-show celebration for Justin Bieber at Coachella last month, where the two were reportedly seen kissing and displaying significant affection.

While the public may perceive this as a whirlwind romance, sources close to the couple reveal that they have actually been seeing each other for more than two months, with their bond strengthening since early February. Their proximity in Los Angeles has allowed them to spend quality time together away from the relentless glare of the paparazzi, helping them build a genuine connection.

Interestingly, the catalyst for this new relationship was none other than Kylie Jenner, who acted as the matchmaker for her sister and the actor. Kylie had spent a considerable amount of time around Jacob during the hectic awards season, particularly while Jacob was nominated for his role in Frankenstein and Timothee Chalamet was nominated for Marty Supreme.

Impressed by Elordi's personality and demeanor, Kylie reportedly encouraged Kendall to pursue him, suggesting that he would be an ideal partner for her sister. This insider information adds a layer of family support to the burgeoning romance. The pair's history of shared spaces dates back even further, with sightings in Paris as early as February 2022, where they were seen hanging out with figures like Dominic Fike and Luka Sabbat.

They also shared the same space at a Bottega Veneta spring/summer fashion show in September 2024, although they maintained a professional distance at that time. The most telling sign of their intimacy occurred at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in March, where they were photographed engaged in a deep, private conversation, completely oblivious to the crowd around them.

Jacob Elordi himself comes with a history of high-profile relationships, including a tumultuous on-and-off romance with influencer Olivia Jade that ended last year, as well as previous flings with Kaia Gerber and Joey King. Kendall, meanwhile, continues her pattern of dating elite figures, having previously been linked to basketball stars Devin Booker and Ben Simmons, further cementing her status as a magnet for fame and talent in the entertainment industry





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Met Gala Kris Jenner Bad Bunny Kendall Jenner Jacob Elordi

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kylie Jenner Frees The Nipple (And The Eyebrow) At The 2026 Met GalaAt the 2026 Met Gala, Kylie Jenner accessorised her Schiaparelli gown with bleached eyebrows.

Read more »

Kylie Jenner's Daring Met Gala Look Sparks ControversyKylie Jenner turned heads at the Met Gala with a provocative flesh-toned dress and bleached eyebrows, while the event was co-chaired by Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams under the theme 'Costume Art'.

Read more »

Kris Jenner Debuts Youthful Look at Met Gala, Addresses Facelift RumorsKris Jenner silenced speculation about her recent $100,000 facelift, appearing radiant at the 2026 Met Gala and publicly expressing her satisfaction with the results and her surgeon, Dr. Steven Levine.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala 2026 Gown Is An Homage To A Famous Ancient Greek SculptureOn the occasion of her 12th Met Gala, Kendall Jenner turned to Zac Posen to fashion her a GapStudio look inspired by ‘Winged Victory of Samothrace’.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Shine at Met Gala Afterparty Amid Gala ControversyKendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber dazzled at a Met Gala afterparty, showcasing new looks after the event itself was plagued by criticism over its opening performance and guest list. The Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, faced backlash for what many deemed a 'tacky' and 'cheap' atmosphere.

Read more »

Kendall Jenner Dazzles in GapStudio Gown at 2026 Met GalaKendall Jenner turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala in a revealing ivory gown by Zac Posen for GapStudio, while the event itself was shadowed by controversy surrounding its sponsors, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez.

Read more »