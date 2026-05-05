Met Gala Bathroom Selfies Continue Tradition Started by Kylie Jenner

Model Bhavitha Mandava recreated the iconic Met Gala bathroom selfie tradition with Margot Robbie, BLACKPINK members, and others, continuing a trend born from social media restrictions at the event.

The Met Gala , renowned for its extravagant fashion and celebrity attendees, has also cultivated a unique tradition: bathroom selfies . This practice originated in 2017 when Kylie Jenner orchestrated an iconic group photo within the restroom, and it has continued to flourish as a discreet way for stars to capture candid moments amidst the event's historically strict social media restrictions.

This year, model Bhavitha Mandava spearheaded the continuation of this tradition, recreating the spirit of Jenner's original snapshot with a new ensemble of A-list guests. The recent gathering in the Met Gala bathroom featured a diverse group of celebrities including Margot Robbie, Awar Odhiang, Ayo Edebiri, and the members of the globally popular K-pop group BLACKPINK – Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.

Mandava, a 26-year-old Indian model, positioned herself at the forefront of the image, orchestrating a playful and lighthearted scene with her companions, who all contributed to a series of amusing facial expressions. The photograph quickly circulated online, shared by Mandava with her substantial Instagram following of 570,000 users. The image itself is a testament to the enduring appeal of this unconventional Met Gala ritual.

The origins of the bathroom selfie trend are rooted in the long-standing ban on social media usage imposed by Anna Wintour, the influential editor-in-chief of Vogue and the driving force behind the Met Gala. For years, attendees were prohibited from posting pictures or videos from within the event, leading resourceful celebrities to seek refuge in the restrooms as a clandestine location to document their experiences.

The gender-neutral bathrooms of the Metropolitan Museum of Art became an unexpected hub of activity, transforming into a space for impromptu parties and uninhibited self-expression. Over the years, numerous images and videos have surfaced, revealing a vibrant and often boisterous atmosphere within the bathrooms, with celebrities like Ashley Graham, Hailey Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Cara Delevingne participating in the revelry.

The 2017 snapshot, initiated by Kylie Jenner, included a star-studded lineup such as Luka Sabbat, A$AP Rocky, Kendall Jenner, Paris Jackson, Kim Kardashian, Lily Aldridge, and even P Diddy, solidifying the bathroom as a coveted spot for capturing exclusive moments. The tradition has evolved, but the underlying motivation remains the same: a desire to share the experience of the Met Gala in a way that circumvents the official restrictions.

Interestingly, the Met Gala's hostess, Anna Wintour, has taken measures to avoid being caught in the midst of these bathroom gatherings. It was revealed in 2023 that she has a designated private restroom reserved solely for her use, guarded by security to prevent unauthorized access. An insider explained that Wintour prefers to avoid unsolicited interactions with enthusiastic celebrity fans, and her private bathroom provides a sanctuary from the potential for 'tipsy celeb fans gushing about how great she is.

' This detail highlights the contrast between the carefully curated image of the Met Gala and the more spontaneous, uninhibited atmosphere that unfolds within its restrooms. Bhavitha Mandava's recent red carpet appearance also garnered attention, as she defied expectations by wearing jeans and a blouse designed by Chanel, a departure from the elaborate gowns typically favored by her fellow attendees.

This bold fashion choice, coupled with her role in continuing the bathroom selfie tradition, has positioned her as a noteworthy figure at this year's event. The enduring popularity of these bathroom selfies underscores the evolving relationship between celebrities, social media, and the carefully controlled environment of the Met Gala





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Met Gala Bathroom Selfies Kylie Jenner Bhavitha Mandava Margot Robbie BLACKPINK Anna Wintour Social Media Celebrities

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