Met Gala Disrupted by Intruder and Protests Over Jeff Bezos's Sponsorship

A Met Gala intruder was tackled by security while attempting to reach the red carpet, coinciding with protests against Jeff Bezos's involvement due to concerns over Amazon's worker treatment.

A Met Gala intruder caused a disturbance on Monday night, attempting to breach security and reach the red carpet where celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyonce were arriving at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York .

The individual, dressed in a denim jacket, black bandana, and sunglasses, was quickly tackled by NYPD officers and security personnel before gaining access to the event. The incident, described as 'chaos' by E! reporter Zuri Hall, briefly interrupted ongoing interviews. The attempted gatecrash occurred amidst significant protests surrounding the involvement of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who were major sponsors of the gala.

Activist groups, notably 'Everyone Hates Elon,' staged a series of provocative demonstrations in the 24 hours leading up to the event. These included projecting protest messages onto Bezos's apartment building and prominent city landmarks like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building, urging a boycott of the gala.

A particularly striking stunt involved placing hundreds of plastic water bottles outside the museum with a sign inviting people to urinate in them, satirizing the alleged treatment of Amazon workers who have reportedly been forced to urinate in bottles due to lack of bathroom breaks. The group claims Bezos's corporation denies adequate toilet breaks to its employees.

The protests stem from accusations that Amazon has historically pressured its workers to urinate in bottles while on the job, a claim the company acknowledged in 2021, attributing it to logistical challenges and restroom availability, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Bezos and Sanchez were announced as honorary co-chairmen and lead sponsors of the Met Gala in February, reportedly contributing $10 million. This financial backing has drawn criticism from some who believe it compromises the gala's original philanthropic focus.

Prior to the event, protest posters were also displayed on the boarded-up entrance of a local deli, further amplifying the message of 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala' and highlighting concerns about worker exploitation. The incident with the intruder remains unconnected to the protests, but occurred during a period of heightened tension and scrutiny surrounding the event and its sponsors





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