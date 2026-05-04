Met Gala Drama: Daisy Edgar-Jones Turns Heads, Kim Kardashian Eyes Diana's 'Revenge Dress' and Bezos Boycott

A roundup of the latest news surrounding the Met Gala, including Daisy Edgar-Jones' stunning pre-Gala look, rumors of Kim Kardashian wearing Princess Diana's 'Revenge Dress', and the controversy surrounding Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's involvement as sponsors.

Daisy Edgar-Jones captivated attention at UTA's pre- Met Gala event held at The Ritz Carlton New York on Sunday. The 29-year-old British actress chose a daring ensemble – a red leather, lingerie-inspired dress worn without a bra, showcasing her figure and featuring racy lace panels.

She completed the look with elegant black heels and a clutch. Meanwhile, the upcoming Met Gala, sponsored by Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, is facing criticism, with posters appearing around Manhattan urging a boycott due to the couple's involvement. Anna Wintour, however, has publicly supported their participation, stating Lauren Sanchez will be a valuable asset to the museum and the event.

Adding to the pre-Gala buzz, rumors suggest Kim Kardashian is set to wear Princess Diana's iconic 1994 'Revenge Dress' to Monday's event. This follows controversy from four years prior when Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's 'Happy Birthday Mr President' gown, which allegedly sustained damage during her use of it.

The 'Revenge Dress,' designed by Christina Stambolian, was worn by Diana after Prince Charles publicly admitted to adultery and is currently owned by a private Scottish collector, Graeme Mackenzie, who keeps it secured in a bank vault. Entertainment correspondent Rishi Davda fueled the speculation on Good Morning Britain, stating that Kardashian is indeed planning to wear the dress. The potential use of another historically significant garment has sparked outrage, echoing the backlash Kardashian received for the Monroe dress.

Concerns center around the preservation of these iconic pieces and whether their historical context is diminished by being worn as fashion statements. Social media users have voiced their disapproval, arguing that while one can wear an iconic dress, they cannot replicate the presence, legacy, or context that made it unforgettable. Videos and images allegedly showing damage to the Monroe gown after Kardashian wore it in 2022 have resurfaced, with fans pointing to tears and stretched fabric.

The incident has raised questions about the responsibility of celebrities when handling fragile and culturally important artifacts. The pre-Gala event also saw appearances from Romeo Beckham, Janelle Monae, Karlie Kloss, Lisa Rinna, Gabrielle Union, and Chase Sui Wonders, among others, adding to the star-studded atmosphere





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Met Gala Daisy Edgar-Jones Kim Kardashian Princess Diana Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Fashion Celebrity Boycott Marilyn Monroe

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