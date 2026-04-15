Met Gala Faces Backlash as Activists Target Bezos's Funding

Protesters are planning disruptive actions at the upcoming Met Gala, criticizing Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez for their significant financial contribution to the event, which they deem 'image laundering' by an exploitative billionaire. Activist groups are rallying support and resources to 'humiliate' and 'ridicule' the couple and send a message to Vogue and the Met Museum about their association with wealth derived from alleged worker exploitation.

The imminent arrival of the Met Gala has been overshadowed by immediate and significant public outcry, sparked by the involvement of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez .

The Amazon founder, 62, whose net worth is estimated at a staggering $224.2 billion, and his partner, 56, are reportedly shouldering a substantial portion of the financial burden for the May 4th event in New York City.

This considerable financial backing has incited a strong counter-reaction, with anti-capitalist groups rapidly mobilizing. Posters have begun appearing on lampposts and billboards in the vicinity of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, emblazoned with sharp criticisms and calls for a complete boycott of what they are dubbing 'The Bezos Met Gala... brought to you by worker exploitation.'

Anna Wintour, the long-standing arbiter of the Met Gala for three decades, had previously attempted to mitigate the escalating controversy. In an interview, she lauded the couple, expressing that Sanchez would be a 'wonderful asset to the museum and the event,' and stated, 'We are very grateful for her incredible generosity. So we are thrilled she's part of the night.'

Despite these conciliatory efforts, the public discontent shows no signs of abating. The Daily Mail has now uncovered details of an ambitious, protester-led plan slated for the night of the highly anticipated gala, which traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May. This coordinated effort could potentially disrupt the star-studded festivities.

Activists from the group 'Everyone Hates Elon,' which was established to voice opposition to figures like Tesla owner Elon Musk and other ultra-wealthy individuals, have outlined their intentions to 'humiliate' and 'ridicule' the Bezoses. They have also issued a stern warning to both Vogue and the Met Museum.

A protestor, identifying herself only by the pseudonym Jane, informed the Daily Mail that the anti-Bezos sentiment is gaining considerable traction in New York. Jane claims, 'We have had many volunteers get involved - already people have been ordering stickers to spread across New York and even hacking subway ads. The movement is building because people are angry.'

Further illustrating the growing momentum, Jane reported that the group has received a substantial influx of donations, amassing $13,500 within a single week.

The motivations behind these planned protests, according to Jane, stem from deep-seated anger over the current socio-political climate in America, which she likens to 'living in the Hunger Games.' She articulated her frustration by stating, 'As people are murdered in an unnecessary war in Iran or being kidnapped by ICE, an oligarch who makes all of this possible is hosting a party to launder his image. We’re supposed to shut up and look at the dresses, but we can all see what’s behind the scenes: one of the many billionaires who keeps Trump's evil empire in power.'

When pressed for specifics regarding the May 4th protest, Jane remained guarded but hinted at past actions. 'I can't say exactly what else we will do as we need to keep those plans secret... but I can tell you what we have done before. We are the group who took Trump and Epstein to Windsor Castle when Trump was visiting and the group who went viral trolling Elon Musk with spoof Tesla ads and donating to trans rights and refugees every time he tweeted.'

These past actions, including projecting images of Donald Trump and the late Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle walls during Trump's state visit to the UK, demonstrate a pattern of bold and high-profile protest tactics.

The 'Everyone Hates Elon' group's protest agenda extends beyond just the Bezoses. Jane conveyed a direct message to Vogue and the Met Museum: 'You are allowing yourselves to be used for image laundering. You should drop as chair, unless you stand by his crimes. Read the public mood and act on it.'

She emphasized the potential of art and fashion for positive impact, questioning why it is being employed to benefit 'a man whose servers power ICE?'

The activists acknowledge the risks involved in protesting such high-profile events, with Jane stating, 'We sometimes face off with the police, but the risk is worth it.'

The core message from the group is clear: 'Billionaires should stop scrounging off the rest of us and pay their fair share - and until they do the Met and Vogue should stop celebrating people like Jeff Bezos. It's time to stand up to Trump's circle of evil billionaires who make everything he does possible. Don't accept your part in The Hunger Games, fight back instead.'

This sentiment echoes their involvement in previous demonstrations, including protests against Bezos and Sanchez's wedding in Venice last year and the recent anti-Bezos posters distributed throughout NYC





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