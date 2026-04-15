Met Gala Faces Boycott Calls and Protest Plans Over Bezos Funding

The Met Gala is under fire as anti-capitalist groups organize protests and boycott calls against Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez, who are reportedly funding a significant portion of the event. Activists plan to 'humiliate' and 'ridicule' the couple, accusing them of image laundering and exploiting art and fashion for personal gain.

The upcoming Met Gala , scheduled for May 4th, is facing significant controversy due to the prominent involvement of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sanchez , who are reportedly covering a substantial portion of the event's expenses. This financial backing has ignited a swift and vocal backlash from anti-capitalist groups.

Posters have appeared across Manhattan, strategically placed near The Metropolitan Museum of Art, denouncing the gala as 'The Bezos Met Gala... brought to you by worker exploitation' and calling for a boycott. These visual protests aim to highlight concerns about wealth inequality and the perceived use of the prestigious event for public image laundering by billionaires.

Anna Wintour, the long-standing overseer of the Met Gala, had previously attempted to mitigate the growing public discontent. In an interview, she expressed strong support for Sanchez, describing her as a 'wonderful asset to the museum and the event' and emphasizing gratitude for her 'incredible generosity.' Wintour's efforts, however, appear to have done little to assuage public anger, as evidenced by the burgeoning protest movement.

Details have emerged of an organized plot by activists, including the group 'Everyone Hates Elon,' which was initially formed to protest against figures like Elon Musk. This group plans to 'humiliate' and 'ridicule' Bezos and Sanchez during the gala, while also issuing a direct warning to Vogue and the Met Museum regarding their complicity.

A protestor operating under the pseudonym Jane revealed to the Daily Mail that the anti-Bezos sentiment is gaining momentum in New York City. The movement has reportedly seen a surge in volunteer participation, with individuals actively distributing stickers and even hacking subway advertisements to spread their message. Jane claims that the group has received substantial financial support, raising over $13,500 in a single week, which fuels their planned actions.

The motivation behind these protests, according to Jane, stems from a deep frustration with the current political and economic climate, which she likens to 'living in the Hunger Games.' She criticizes the disparity between societal problems, such as the war in Iran and immigration issues, and the opulent celebrations hosted by billionaires. The activists argue that such events serve to 'launder their image' and that art and fashion are being exploited to legitimize individuals whose business practices they deem harmful, citing Bezos's servers powering ICE as an example.

The group has a history of disruptive actions, including projecting images of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein onto Windsor Castle and engaging in online trolling campaigns against Elon Musk. They intend to continue these tactics, with specific plans for the Met Gala remaining secret to ensure their effectiveness, but with a clear message to Vogue and the Met Museum: cease facilitating image laundering and acknowledge the public mood





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