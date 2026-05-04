Met Gala Faces Uncertain Future as Charity Moves Towards Financial Independence

The Costume Institute is building an endowment that could make the Met Gala unnecessary, amid controversy over Jeff Bezos' sponsorship and celebrity backlash.

The Met Gala , a cornerstone of the showbiz calendar since 1948, faces a potential shift in its future as the Costume Institute of the Metropolitan Museum of Art moves towards financial independence.

Originally established as a fundraising benefit, the gala has evolved into a highly exclusive event where stars compete for invitations and contribute substantial sums – up to $100,000 per ticket. However, Andrew Bolton, the Institute's curator, revealed a decade-long strategy of quietly accumulating funds from gala proceeds into a 'quasi endowment.

' This proactive financial planning aims to secure the Institute's long-term stability, potentially allowing it to self-fund basic operations by 2030, regardless of the gala's fundraising success. Last year's event generated a record $31 million, but the Institute seeks to reduce its reliance on this annual influx. The impetus for this change stems from a desire for security, highlighted by the gala's cancellations in 2002 following the September 11 attacks and in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These disruptions served as a wake-up call, prompting a reevaluation of the event's sustainability. While Anna Wintour, a key figure in the gala's planning, takes pride in the occasion, there's recognition that it may not be perpetually viable. The Institute envisions a future where it can independently maintain its collection and operations indefinitely, requiring an estimated endowment of $100 to $130 million given its $5 million annual budget.

The Costume Institute Fund, formally created in 2016, is managed by the Met's investment and development teams, covering costs such as curator salaries, conservation efforts, and library resources. The move towards financial independence coincides with growing controversy surrounding the Met Gala's recent sponsorship by Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who reportedly contributed over $10 million to co-chair the event.

This sponsorship has sparked criticism, with some accusing the gala of prioritizing celebrity spectacle over its charitable roots and raising concerns about the influence of wealth. Several high-profile figures, including Bella Hadid, Zendaya, and Meryl Streep, have expressed their disapproval, with Hadid highlighting Bezos' company's contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The backlash underscores a broader debate about the ethical implications of accepting funding from individuals and organizations with controversial practices.

The potential for the gala's eventual obsolescence, coupled with the current controversies, signals a pivotal moment for the event and the Costume Institute





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