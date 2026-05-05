Met Gala Highlights Celebrity Thinness Amid Weight Loss Drug Trend

The 2024 Met Gala showcased a noticeable trend of slender celebrities, sparking conversations about the influence of weight loss drugs like GLP-1s on Hollywood beauty standards and the irony of celebrating the human body while these drugs reshape body ideals.

The 2024 Met Gala , held on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, showcased a striking trend among celebrities: increasingly slender physiques. This year's theme, ' Fashion Is Art,' aimed to celebrate the human body within an artistic context, coinciding with the opening of the 'Costume Art' exhibition.

The exhibit features fashion alongside nearly 400 art objects depicting the body, categorized by thematic body types like the naked, classical, pregnant, aging, anatomical, and mortal forms. However, the event unfolded against a backdrop of growing concern over the use of GLP-1 weight loss injections, which have become prevalent in Hollywood.

Experts suggest the drugs' accessibility and cost – exceeding a thousand dollars a month – make them readily available to celebrities, who have historically set beauty standards for the wider population. The industry's long-standing preference for thinness and youthfulness incentivizes the use of such tools, raising questions about the message it sends regarding achievable ideals and potential trade-offs. The gala saw numerous stars embracing figure-flaunting gowns and 'naked dressing,' with many displaying prominently visible collarbones, chiseled cheeks, and ultra-thin waists.

Models Gigi Hadid and Irina Shayk, along with actress Maude Apatow and singer Gracie Abrams, were among those who showcased their slender frames. Olivia Wilde, who recently faced online scrutiny regarding her weight, also appeared in a form-fitting gown, further fueling speculation about the use of weight loss aids. The event's timing is considered ironic, given the emphasis on the beauty of the human form while weight loss drugs are reshaping body ideals.

Nutritionists and trainers express concern that the rapid adoption of these drugs by celebrities lacks nuance and sends a potentially harmful message about the pursuit of unrealistic body standards. The influence of Hollywood as a 'laboratory' for beauty trends is highlighted, with the industry consistently rewarding thinness and youth. The accessibility of GLP-1s, coupled with the industry's values, has led to their widespread adoption among celebrities.

While some, like Serena Williams, have openly discussed their use of these medications, the overall impact on beauty standards is undeniable. The Met Gala, intended to celebrate the art of fashion and the human body, inadvertently became a stage for showcasing the effects of these drugs and sparking a conversation about their implications.

The exhibit itself, with its diverse categories of body types, stands in contrast to the increasingly homogenous and slender physiques on display, prompting reflection on the evolving relationship between fashion, art, and body image. The event raises critical questions about the pressures within the entertainment industry and the potential consequences of prioritizing appearance over health and well-being





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