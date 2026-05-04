Met Gala Protest: Venue Hit with 'Urine' Bottles in Bezos Boycott

A protest erupted at the Met Gala as activists hid containers of liquid resembling urine throughout the venue, targeting Amazon's Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez over worker treatment and ethical concerns.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, host to the highly anticipated Met Gala , experienced a disruptive protest just hours before fashion's biggest night. Staff discovered hundreds of containers filled with a yellow liquid, suspected to be urine, strategically hidden throughout the venue, even near priceless artifacts.

This act of protest is a direct response to the involvement of Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez as major sponsors of this year's event, sparking widespread criticism and escalating demonstrations across New York City. Activists have employed increasingly provocative tactics, including placing baskets of plastic water bottles outside the museum with a sign encouraging passersby to urinate in them, labeling it the 'Met Gala VIP toilet' in a pointed jab at Bezos and his treatment of Amazon workers.

The protest is spearheaded by the campaign group 'Everyone Hates Elon,' who allege that Amazon employees have been forced to urinate in bottles due to insufficient break times. This accusation echoes previous claims made against Amazon in 2021, where the company acknowledged the challenges faced by drivers in finding restrooms, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beyond the physical placement of the liquid-filled containers, the group has also utilized projection tactics, displaying protest messages onto Bezos's apartment building and iconic city landmarks like the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building. These projections included slogans like 'Boycott the Bezos Met Gala' and 'no red carpet for Trump's billionaires,' accompanied by video messages from Amazon workers detailing their experiences.

The group, funded by over 1,000 donors globally and supported by current and former Amazon employees, aims to expose what they consider Bezos's 'crimes' and prevent him from using the Met Gala to mask them. The controversy surrounding Bezos and Sanchez's involvement has ignited a debate about the role of philanthropy and ethical considerations within the fashion world.

Critics argue that their substantial financial contribution, reportedly around $10 million, compromises the original spirit of the Met Gala, which historically focused on supporting the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Prior to the event, protest posters were already appearing in Midtown Manhattan, displaying images of urine-filled bottles on a red carpet and urging a boycott of the gala, citing worker exploitation, tax avoidance, support for ICE, and backing of Donald Trump as reasons for opposition.

The Met Gala's theme this year is 'Costume Art,' with a dress code of 'Fashion is Art,' but the unfolding protests have overshadowed the artistic focus, turning the event into a platform for social and political commentary. The Metropolitan Museum of Art and Amazon have been contacted for comment regarding the situation





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Met Gala Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez Protest Amazon Worker Exploitation Metropolitan Museum Of Art

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