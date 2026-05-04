Met Gala Secrets Revealed: From Anna Wintour's Demands to Bezos Backlash

A deep dive into the inner workings of the Met Gala, including Andrew Bolton's insights, Anna Wintour's strict rules, and the controversy surrounding Jeff Bezos' sponsorship.

The annual Met Gala , fashion's most anticipated night, recently concluded, but the behind-the-scenes workings and subsequent controversies are still making headlines. Andrew Bolton , the chief curator of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute and the driving force behind the gala, has offered a rare glimpse into the immense preparation involved.

He revealed that Anna Wintour, Vogue's global editorial director and the gala's host, immediately begins planning the next event the morning after, with a prompt inquiry about the following year's theme. Wintour's meticulous approach extends to strict rules, notably a ban on cameras inside, creating a surprisingly egalitarian atmosphere where attendees are 'starstruck by other people.

' Beyond the glamour, the event isn't without its challenges. Bolton recounted amusing attempts at gatecrashing, including one individual who disguised themselves as a chef, earning a wry comment from Wintour about their culinary skills. He also shared a personal anecdote from his first gala in 2003, where he was mistaken for a waiter and asked to fetch wine while wearing his father's oversized tuxedo.

This year's theme, 'Fashion Is Art,' has Bolton concerned about literal interpretations, fearing attendees might arrive as famous artworks or artists. The 2026 gala is set to be co-chaired by Beyonce, Venus Williams, and Nicole Kidman.

However, the most significant controversy surrounds the event's sponsorship by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos. This has sparked backlash from activists and industry figures, citing Amazon's labor practices and the Bezoses' political affiliations. Activist groups have protested, displaying signs accusing the gala of being 'brought to you by worker exploitation.

' Rumors suggest Meryl Streep declined a co-chair position due to the Bezoses' involvement. An industry insider expressed dismay, highlighting the contrast between the gala's traditionally liberal audience and the couple's conservative political contributions, particularly regarding issues like DEI, reproductive rights, and immigration. The situation has created internal dissent among those involved in planning the event, raising questions about the alignment of values and the integrity of the fundraiser for the museum's fashion collection





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