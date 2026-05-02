Met Gala Snubs and Sussexes' Struggles: A Tale of Lost Alliances

The Met Gala highlighted the continued exclusion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from elite circles, while reports reveal a growing sense of isolation and financial difficulties for the couple due to fractured relationships with key influencers like Anna Wintour.

The annual Met Gala , a pinnacle of fashion and celebrity, took place on Monday in New York, orchestrated by Anna Wintour for over three decades and co-chaired by Venus Williams, Nicole Kidman, and Beyoncé.

Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos sponsored the event, drawing the elite of society. Notably absent were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, continuing a pattern of exclusion from high-profile events, including those surrounding King Charles’s recent US state visit. Former President Trump publicly commented on the couple’s situation, suggesting Harry has alienated himself from the Royal Family due to his choices and the influence of his wife.

Despite their exclusion, the Sussexes attempted to maintain media presence with a People magazine cover story highlighting their Australian tour, framing it as a model for their future endeavors. This article was perceived as a defense of their ‘half-in, half-out’ approach to royal duties, defying the stipulations of the Sandringham Summit.

However, sources indicate a growing sense of isolation for the couple within influential circles in California. Reports suggest a series of fallouts and a loss of key allies, leading to financial and personal difficulties. A key point of contention appears to be a fractured relationship with Anna Wintour, stemming from Meghan’s perceived allegiance to Edward Enninful, then editor of British Vogue, during a long-standing rivalry between US and British Vogue.

Wintour’s disapproval is reportedly deep-seated, fueled by Meghan’s perceived disrespect for the Royal Family and a reputation for failing to fulfill financial obligations. The situation is further complicated by the end of Meghan’s friendship with Enninful, leaving her without a potential avenue for reconciliation with Wintour. This lack of influential support has reportedly hindered Meghan’s attempts to secure commercial endorsements despite attending fashion shows.

Sources describe a downward spiral for Meghan, with claims that her products are no longer consistently selling out and that both she and Harry are unhappy. The couple’s habit of alienating those who could offer assistance is seen as a major contributing factor to their current challenges. Wintour, holding significant power as Global Editorial Director and Chief Content Officer at Conde Nast, is described as unforgiving, making a return to her good graces seem improbable.

The narrative paints a picture of a couple increasingly isolated and struggling to navigate their post-royal life without the backing of powerful allies





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