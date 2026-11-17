The Met Office has issued an 11-hour yellow snow warning for parts of Britain, with up to 15cm of snow expected on high ground. Commuters face difficult traveling conditions amid 60mph winds and sub-zero temperatures across the region.

The Met Office has issued an 11-hour yellow warning for snow across parts of Britain, with difficult traveling conditions expected as commuters face blizzards and 60mph winds. This weather event follows another bitterly cold night, marking a significant disruption to daily travel and infrastructure in the affected regions.

Met Office Warning Details And Affected Areas

The warning was issued to run from midnight until 11am, stretching geographically from the West Midlands to southern Scotland. A band of rain moved northwards overnight, transforming into snow when it encountered colder air within the designated warning area. The forecast predicts that snow will predominantly affect locations at an altitude of 300ft or higher, with any accumulation below this level expected to be temporary and melt quickly.

Also read Met Office Issues Yellow Snow Warning as UK Feels Coldest Night of Year

In areas where the snow is predicted to accumulate, depths of up to 2in are anticipated. However, some locations situated above 1,000ft may experience snow depths reaching up to 6in. The warning highlights specific major routes that are at risk of disruption, including the A74(M), the A66, and the M62, which are critical arteries for regional transport and commerce.

Coldest Night Records And Temperature Data

This precipitation event arrives shortly after the UK experienced its coldest night of autumn so far. The Tulloch Bridge weather station in the Scottish Highlands recorded a temperature of -7.7C, establishing the eighth consecutive day of sub-zero temperatures for the region.

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The daily lows over the past week have remained consistently below freezing, with recorded temperatures of -4.5C, -7.2C, -6.6C, -4.6C, -6.2C, -4.3C, and -2.6C. These sustained cold conditions have contributed to the current hazardous weather, with earlier reports noting snow removal efforts in areas like Tow Law in County Durham.

Met Office Forecaster Dan Suri Predicts Disruption

Met Office chief forecaster Dan Suri provided a detailed technical explanation of the weather mechanism, noting that a band of rain would move northwards across the UK during Monday night and Tuesday morning. As this moisture encountered colder air, it turned to snow, creating the potential for settling snow primarily over ground above 200 metres.

Suri emphasized that the greatest chance of significant snow accumulation would be over ground above 200 metres, with 1 to 5cm possible in many places. He noted that areas above 300 to 400 metres could see between 5 to 15cm of snow. Combined with strong easterly winds, this combination is expected to bring considerable travel disruption to higher-level routes, while lower areas may see rain turning back to snow with minor surface-water impacts.

UK Health Security Agency Issues Cold Alert

Beyond travel concerns, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber. This alert became effective at 9pm on Sunday and is scheduled to run until 9am on Thursday, signaling a heightened risk to vulnerable populations during this cold snap.

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Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, stated that this is the latest cold health alert of the season and that more are expected as winter progresses. He highlighted the serious impact cold weather can have on health, particularly for individuals aged 65 and over or those with pre-existing health conditions. Coleman advised that these conditions could result in increased use of healthcare services and urged the public to check on friends, family, and neighbors who are most at risk.

Travel Disruption And Infrastructure Risks

The combination of heavy rain, hill snow, and strong winds creates a complex hazard for infrastructure and commuters. Forecasters have warned of potential travel disruption on higher-level routes, with a specific concern regarding the possibility of ice forming on critical infrastructure such as power lines.

While the snow is expected to increasingly turn back to rain through Tuesday morning, the immediate aftermath poses risks for drivers and transit authorities. Away from higher ground, rain will remain the main story for many people, although temperatures will continue to feel cold in the north. Further south, temperatures are expected to be closer to average, with more settled conditions gradually developing later in the week.