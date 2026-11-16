Met Office Snow Warning and Cold Alert Trigger Travel Disruption in UK

The Met Office issues a yellow snow warning for northern UK areas while the UK Health Security Agency activates cold health alerts due to sub-zero temperatures and blizzard conditions.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow and high winds as Britain experiences its first significant autumn snowfall. The warning covers an eleven-hour period from midnight to 11 am tomorrow across regions stretching from the West Midlands to southern Scotland. This weather event follows the coldest night of the season recorded at Tulloch Bridge in the Scottish Highlands.

Weather Mechanism and Snowfall Predictions

Flurries began early this morning along the coast of North East England, with photographs capturing individuals braving the conditions at Cullercoats beach. The Met Office forecast indicates that a band of rain will move northwards through tonight and tomorrow morning. This precipitation will likely transform into snow after encountering colder air within the designated warning area.

Also read First snow warning this season issued for Leeds as Met Office warns of disruption

Locations at an altitude of 300ft or higher will mainly be affected by accumulating snow. Any snow falling below this level is expected to be temporary and will melt quickly. Forecasters predict snow depths of up to 2in in affected areas, while locations above 1,000ft may see up to 6in of accumulation.

Meteorological Analysis and Wind Hazards

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern described the upcoming weather as an unsettled picture starting Monday evening. He noted that freezing rain or snow is likely over upland parts of mid to North Wales, with rain occurring at lower levels. As the system moves into colder air across Northern England and southern Scotland, significant and disruptive snow is expected above 300 metres.

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Morning gusts reaching 50 to 60mph will accompany the snow, creating hazardous conditions for upland parts of northern England and southern Scotland. The combination of strong winds and snow poses risks of drifting snow, ice accretion, and blizzards at lower levels. While some lower levels may see snow, it is likely to turn back to rain by the start of the day for most populated areas.

Health Alerts and Vulnerable Population Risks

The UK Health Security Agency has issued a yellow cold health alert for the North West, North East, and Yorkshire and the Humber. These alerts began at 9 pm last night and will remain in force until 9 am on Thursday. The alerts indicate that weather conditions could result in increased use of healthcare services and greater risk to life for vulnerable people.

Paul Coleman, a consultant in Public Health at the UKHSA, emphasized the serious impact of cold weather on health. He specifically highlighted risks for individuals aged 65 and over and those with pre-existing health conditions. Coleman advised the public to check on friends, family, and neighbors who are most vulnerable during these spells.

Toll Records and Temperature Context

Tulloch Bridge weather station in the Scottish Highlands recorded a temperature of -7.7C early this morning. This marked the eighth consecutive day of sub-zero temperatures for the region. Daily lows over the past week have ranged from -2.6C to -7.7C, demonstrating a sustained period of severe cold.

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The Met Office also maintains a yellow warning for ice across the north of England and Scotland until 10 am today. Authorities warn of icy patches on roads and pavements, as well as injuries from slips or falls. The UKHSA recommends that people heat the rooms they use most and dress warmly to mitigate health risks during the cold spell.