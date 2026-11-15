Met Office Yellow Snow Warning for North England and Scotland

The Met Office has issued a yellow snow warning for parts of the UK this week, bringing hazardous Arctic conditions, heavy winds, and potential travel disruptions to northern regions.

The Met Office has officially issued a twelve-hour yellow weather warning for snow, targeting specific regions in the United Kingdom this week as an incoming cold air mass brings arctic conditions to the country. The alert is set to be in place on Tuesday from midnight until 12 pm, primarily affecting the north of England and southern Scotland. Meteorologists warn that these areas could experience hazardous driving conditions, drifting snow, ice accretion, and blizzards as temperatures plunge.

Arctic Conditions and Wind Gusts Impact

Temperatures across the affected regions are expected to drop significantly, with lows potentially reaching -8C on Tuesday. This cold snap follows a week that already saw frosty conditions across England, including wet weather on Sunday and frozen surfaces in London. The Met Office has highlighted that strong easterly winds could exacerbate the situation, causing significant snow drifts and ice formation on power lines. Drivers and commuters should anticipate longer journey times as the weather system moves into the colder air masses of northern England and southern Scotland.

Also read Yellow cold health alert issued for Yorkshire as temperatures plummet

Specific Regional Warnings and Timings

The yellow weather warning for snow will affect several specific areas, including the East Midlands, North East England, North West England, Strathclyde, south west Scotland, West Midlands, and Yorkshire and the Humber. Prior to the snow event, a separate yellow warning for ice was already in effect from 6 pm on Monday until 10 am on Tuesday morning. This earlier alert indicated that icy stretches were likely to develop overnight, creating difficult driving conditions across Scotland and the north of England. Meteorologists noted that wintry showers in northern Scotland could bring one to two centimeters of snow at lower levels, with up to four or five centimeters on higher ground.

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Meteorologist Analysis and Health Risks

Meteorologist Aidan McGivern explained that the next weather system will bring milder air and heavy rain to the south, but it will collide with colder air further north. He stated that from mid-Wales northwards, there is a chance of wintry hazards from Monday night through the start of Tuesday, mostly on the hills of Wales, northern England, and southern Scotland. The UK Health Security Agency has warned that the cold weather could increase the use of healthcare services and pose a greater risk to vulnerable people. Dr. Anya Gopfert, a consultant in public health at the UK Health Security Agency, noted on Saturday that this is the first cold-health alert of the winter, with expectations of more alerts as the season progresses.

Recent Temperatures and Future Outlook

Recent data shows that Britons have already battled tough conditions, with the lowest temperature of -6.6C recorded in Sennybridge, Wales. In the village of Shap, near Penrith in Cumbria, and in Eskdalemuir in Dumfries and Galloway, temperatures dropped to -6.5C on Friday night. While the snow is expected to gradually turn to rain over the course of Tuesday, the Met Office has warned of a small chance of power outages or degradation of mobile phone service in the affected areas. People across Britain can still expect a cold start on Tuesday, with icy patches towards the north and north east, and overnight temperatures likely to drop well into the negatives in the coming week.