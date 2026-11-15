Met Police Adopt What3Words After GPS Error Caused Fatal Rainham Crash

The Metropolitan Police has implemented What3Words to prevent future tragedies. This change follows a coroner's ruling that a GPS error contributed to a fatal collision in Rainham that killed three people.

The Metropolitan Police Service has officially begun using the geolocation application What3Words across its operations. This strategic shift aims to eliminate the critical mapping errors that contributed to a fatal road traffic collision in East London. The decision follows a formal directive from a coroner who determined that imprecise GPS data played a significant role in delaying emergency response efforts.

Core Details of the Fatal Collision

On July 15, 2024, a BMW carrying three passengers collided with a stationary Ford Transit van in Rainham, east London. The crash occurred at approximately 10pm when the BMW 4 Series driver lost control due to excessive speed and wet road conditions. The passengers, identified as Budding lawyer Davina Ruprah, 24, her uncle Kiranjeet Sagoo, 36, and friend Sachin Kalia, 19, all died in the impact. Emergency services were initially dispatched to an incorrect junction because of a geolocation discrepancy.

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Systemic GPS Errors and Coroner Findings

Nadia Persaud, the Area Coroner for the East London coroner area, issued a Prevention of Future Deaths report highlighting severe flaws in the police's tracking technology. An emergency call was received at 9:19pm reporting the initial collision at the Wennington junction. However, the call handler failed to record this specific location in the system remarks, resulting in computer data listing only the incorrect Dagenham junction. Consequently, attending officers were sent to the wrong area and found no trace of the incident.

The coroner emphasized that the current reliance on mobile phone mast locations is not precise enough for emergency services. The area covered by a single phone mast is quite wide, leading to significant confusion regarding the exact position of the road traffic incident. Nadia Persaud noted that over-reliance on this imprecise technology raised the risk of call handlers not giving full attention to the specific information provided by callers during high-stress situations.

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Stakeholder Impact and Victim Background

Davina Ruprah was a first-class law graduate from the University of Hertfordshire who was working as an administrator at a leading law firm. She was preparing to start a new role as a paralegal and maintained an Instagram page called 'Life of an Aspiring Lawyer' to share her experiences. Her family established a fundraising page for The Law Society's Diversity Access Scheme, noting that her motto, 'Aspiring to Inspire', reflected her generous spirit. The family's advocacy highlights the human cost of systemic technological failures within public safety organizations.

The coroner stated that had the officers been provided with the correct location, they would likely have arrived before the fatal collision occurred. The stationary Ford Transit was resting on the central reservation, slightly protruding onto lane three, creating a major hazard for passing motorists. The inquest heard that the BMW driver undertook emergency braking but lost control, likely due to aquaplaning caused by the wet weather and speed well in excess of the limit.

Metropolitan Police Response and Future Training

In response to the Prevention of Future Deaths report, the Metropolitan Police confirmed that What3Words has now been rolled out across the entire force. The service accepted the concerns regarding the limitations of mobile phone mast data and the necessity for more robust methods of establishing exact caller locations. This implementation directly addresses the gap in IT infrastructure that previously hindered precise geolocation during emergency dispatches.

The MetCC Academy has formally incorporated 'What3Words' into the 2026 training syllabus for all new recruits. All new call handlers are now trained to request, recognize, and utilize 'What3Words' codes to support precise geolocation. Nadia Persaud also warned that the supervisory team should have discussed the initial error with the call handler involved, suggesting that additional training was necessary to prevent similar lapses in judgment and procedure in future emergencies.