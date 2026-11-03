Met Police Face Coroner Inquiry Over Thomas Parfett Suicide Poison Case

Coroner Darren Stewart OBE questions Met Police actions regarding Kenneth Law's suicide poison packages that killed Thomas Parfett in 2021, citing regulatory gaps.

The Metropolitan Police are facing intense scrutiny from a coroner regarding their handling of warnings about lethal suicide packages sent to the United Kingdom. An inquest at Surrey Coroners Court examined the death of Thomas Parfett, a 22-year-old student who died in a Premier Inn in Sunbury-on-Thames in October 2021 after ingesting a toxic substance mailed from Canada.

Inquest Details and Police Knowledge

Thomas Parfett purchased the lethal substance from Kenneth Law, a 61-year-old Canadian who pleaded guilty earlier this year to assisting 14 suicides in his home country. Law sold an estimated 1,200 packages containing these lethal substances across 40 countries. The National Crime Agency has identified 286 recipients in the UK linked to Law, with approximately 79 deaths attributed to the poison.

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During the hearing, the coroner was informed that the Met Police were aware of the danger posed by Law months before Parfett's death. A woman contacted the Met's counterterrorism team in August 2021 to report that her 20-year-old daughter had died from the poison a month prior. The force's chemical reporting team acknowledged they were aware of similar tragic circumstances involving the lethal substance.

Legal Challenges and Investigative Gaps

Kate Beattie, representing the Parfett family, highlighted the acute concern that police had knowledge of the seller in mid-2021 but took insufficient action. She questioned what the Met or Home Office did between July and October 2021 to implement protective measures after being informed of the danger. Beattie suggested that broader control measures could have been implemented to prevent further deaths.

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Surrey Police Detective Sergeant David Grimes testified that he did not believe Thomas Parfett was encouraged or assisted in his death, citing physical evidence at the scene that pointed to suicide. However, Beattie challenged the investigation, noting that Grimes had not attempted to contact the website owner or Kenneth Law. She also pointed out that while Grimes claimed inability to access the forum, Thomas's father successfully accessed it to investigate.

Regulatory Failures and Future Steps

Coroner Darren Stewart OBE indicated that the inquest would likely find that Thomas accessed a chat room dedicated to suicide ideation, which influenced his decision on October 27, 2021. He noted that while communications regulator Ofcom blocked the site earlier this year, users with pre-existing accounts or those using VPNs can still access it. The forum has been linked to approximately 160 UK deaths.

Stewart stated that the Poisons Act is long overdue for an update to address modern online trade methods. He expressed dismay at the young age of many victims and the ease with which toxic substances can be purchased without checks. Thomas's father, David Parfett, expressed anger that Kenneth Law is not being extradited to Britain, emphasizing that nothing has fundamentally changed in five years regarding the availability of such forums and substances.