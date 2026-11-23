Met Police launch manhunt for suspect after delaying public warning for six days regarding November 13 Soho rape. Details on stakeholder views and investigation steps.

The Metropolitan Police has initiated a comprehensive manhunt for a suspect accused of raping a woman in the vibrant heart of London's West End. This critical operation comes nearly a week after the assault occurred, raising significant questions regarding the force's decision to withhold public warnings for six days. The victim, a woman in her thirties, reported the traumatic incident in the early hours of Friday, November 13, at a busy car park location off Leicester Square.

Investigation Details and Timeline

Specialist rape and serious sexual offences detectives from the Met Police are currently leading the investigation into the attack that took place in the Q-Park car park on Whitcomb Street, Soho. Officers responded to the initial report just after 1am on November 13, approximately ten minutes after the crime was reported. The victim was not known to the alleged perpetrator, a fact confirmed by Met Police sources to clarify that the attack was not between acquaintances.

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Despite the gravity of the situation, the Metropolitan Police did not make any details of the suspect available to the public until six days after the incident. This delay occurred only after The Mail conducted specific enquiries based on a tip-off regarding the lack of transparency. The force initially stated that detectives were carrying out extensive enquiries, which included seizing CCTV footage from the surrounding area to identify the attacker.

During the investigation, police ruled out an initial potential suspect who had been identified by a private security firm operating in the immediate vicinity. This development highlights the complexity of the inquiry and the rigorous vetting process employed by detectives. No arrests have been made as of the latest update, and the force has not yet released any CCTV images or detailed descriptions of the suspect to the general public.

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Debate Over Public Safety Warnings

The decision to delay the public appeal has sparked a vigorous debate among law enforcement experts regarding the balance between investigative integrity and public safety. According to guidance from the College of Policing, which the Met Police strictly follows, there is no automatic requirement to release details about all serious offences, including stranger rapes. Arguments in favour of immediate release typically focus on warning the public when an unidentified attacker is active and generating vital investigative leads from the community.

Former Met Police PC Steve Perkins argued that the majority of stranger rapes should be proactively publicized to ensure community safety. He suggested that the only operational reason to withhold information would be if officers were conducting surveillance or phone work prior to an arrest. Perkins noted that releasing suspect details could jeopardize the arrest phase by alerting the individual that police are actively tracking them, but otherwise, he advocated for transparency.

Ex-Met detective Hywel Jones strongly supported the view that the public should be made aware of stranger rapes, particularly in high-traffic tourist areas like Soho. Jones emphasized that women need to feel protected and maintain trust in the Met Police to effectively patrol busy nightlife destinations. Conversely, former Met Police DI Steve Morris offered a more nuanced perspective, suggesting that publicity can be a double-edged sword that may generate red herrings.

Next Steps for the Inquiry

The Metropolitan Police has maintained that officers do not wish to release CCTV footage at this specific time due to ongoing investigative reasons. The force continues to urge anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward. They have provided specific contact channels for witnesses to ensure that tips are properly logged and handled by specialist units.

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Individuals with relevant information are asked to call the police on 101, quoting CAD 338/13NOV26. Alternatively, members of the public can provide information anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. As the investigation progresses, the Met Police remains committed to supporting the victim through specialist officers while working diligently to bring the suspect to justice.