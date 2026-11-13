Met Police Investigates 40,000 WhatsApp Comments in East Area Officer Probe

The Metropolitan Police is scrutinising 40,000 comments in an East Area WhatsApp group, with 22 officers accused of misconduct and placed on restricted duties.

The Metropolitan Police is investigating a police WhatsApp group after an officer was alleged to have made racist comments about white people. The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is leading a major conduct probe into the messages, which form part of a staggering 40,000 comments under scrutiny. The alleged message, which is said to have discussed 'white trash' at theme parks, has drawn attention to the wider content of the group.

The Met said it became aware of 'a Whatsapp group allegedly containing inappropriate messages' on October 11. The matter involves officers from the East Area command unit, and the Met has not yet confirmed the identity of every person named in the review. The investigation is at an early stage, and the allegations have not been tested in any court.

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Details of the Alleged WhatsApp Messages Under Review

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that 22 officers from the East Area command unit have so far been accused of misconduct. Each of these officers has been placed on restricted duties by the force's Directorate of Professional Standards. The number of officers affected is separate from the 40,000 comments that investigators are reviewing.

Other messages found in the group are said to have been sexist or offensive about victims of domestic violence and vulnerable people. Some are also reported to have celebrated the use of excessive force on prisoners. These claims are allegations only and have not been proven against any named individual.

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Force Statements and the IOPC Referral Process

The Met Police has described the messages as containing unprofessional and insensitive language, along with potential data breaches and breaches of confidentiality. The force stated that there is no indication at this stage that any activity meets the criminal threshold. That position will be reviewed as the inquiry continues.

After referring the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, the Met was instructed to carry out an investigation under the IOPC's direction. Chief Superintendent Dan Card, who leads policing in the area, acknowledged that news of the investigation may raise concerns both for local residents and within his own policing teams. He said that no one in the organisation can be in any doubt about the standards that have been set.

Impact on Local Residents and Next Steps for Investigators

Chief Superintendent Dan Card said that the force recognises the investigation may affect public confidence in policing across the East Area. He stated that enquiries are at an early stage, but that action will be taken against anyone whose behaviour falls below the expected standard. Restricted duties for the 22 officers remain in place while the probe continues.

A source speaking to The Sun described the messages as ill-judged banter, while adding that some of the comments apparently crossed the line. The same source said that, in terms of scale, there has never been anything like this investigation. No further timetable for the findings has been set out in the statements released so far.