Met Police Officer Omer Farok Dismissed For Gross Misconduct

Metropolitan Police Pc Omer Farok has been dismissed for gross misconduct after using excessive force against a homeless man in central London, resulting in hospital treatment. The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigated the brutal incident.

Metropolitan Police Officer Pc Omer Farok has been permanently dismissed from the force for gross misconduct following a brutal encounter with a homeless man in central London. The disciplinary hearing concluded on Friday, resulting in his immediate termination and placement on the College of Policing barred list, which prohibits him from future employment in law enforcement.

Incident Details And Use Of Force

The incident occurred on June 15 2024, in Parker Street, located in central London. The Independent Office for Police Conduct investigators established that officers had responded to reports of a man entering an unattended vehicle. Upon arrival, Pc Omer Farok detained the individual and applied handcuffs. The man remained at the scene and did not attempt to flee before police intervention began.

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During the subsequent search, footage and reports indicate that Pc Omer Farok repeatedly pushed the detained man into a corner of a brick wall. The officer referred to the man as an 'idiot' on numerous occasions while ignoring requests from the individual to explain the accusations of resisting custody. The investigator noted that Pc Omer Farok manipulated the handcuffs in a manner that caused pain while continuing to accuse the man of resisting.

The detained man can be heard shouting that his hands were behind his back and asking how he could be resisting while not doing so. He screamed for the officer to stop hitting him against the wall and questioned why he was being hurt. Pc Omer Farok then took hold of the man's upper body and took him to the ground with force. Because the man was handcuffed behind his back, he was unable to break his fall and landed face-first on the pavement.

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Injuries And Immediate Aftermath

The fall resulted in serious injuries requiring medical attention. The man suffered a laceration near his right eyebrow that necessitated hospital treatment. The impact left a pool of blood on the pavement where the incident took place. Despite the man lying injured on the ground and not appearing to resist, Pc Omer Farok continued to shout that the man was resisting.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct emphasized that the use of force was neither necessary, reasonable, nor proportionate in the circumstances. The investigator noted that the officer's conduct involved disrespectful and degrading language, which fell well below the standards expected of police officers. The agency stated that such behavior risks damaging public confidence in policing.

Legal Proceedings And Criminal Charges

Following the conclusion of its investigation in December 2024, the Independent Office for Police Conduct sent a file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service. This led to Pc Omer Farok being charged with assault by beating. The criminal trial took place later, and the officer was cleared of assault by beating following the trial in November 2025.

Despite being acquitted of the criminal charge, Pc Omer Farok faced a separate gross misconduct hearing organized by the Metropolitan Police. The panel found gross misconduct proven on the grounds that the officer breached police standards of professional behavior relating to the use of force, authority, respect, and courtesy.

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Official Statements And Future Implications

Amanda Rowe, director of engagement at the Independent Office for Police Conduct, issued a statement regarding the dismissal. She noted that police officers are entrusted with considerable powers and must exercise them lawfully and with self-control. Ms. Rowe emphasized that officers must treat members of the public with respect and dignity at all times.

The officer will now be placed on the College of Policing barred list. This designation ensures that Pc Omer Farok cannot work in policing in the future. The dismissal marks the conclusion of the disciplinary process, holding the officer to account for the use of excessive force that resulted in hospital treatment for a vulnerable member of the public.