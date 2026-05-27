Met Police Officer Who Moved Three Hours Away Loses Discrimination Case Over Work-From-Home Denial

PC Paul Heard sued the Metropolitan Police after his request to work from home was denied following his relocation to Suffolk, three hours from his Croydon base. The officer claimed the long commute damaged his health, but the employment tribunal found against him, upholding the force's position that his operational role required physical presence in the community.

A Metropolitan Police officer who relocated three hours from his assigned base and subsequently filed a discrimination lawsuit after being denied permission to work from home has lost his employment tribunal case.

PC Paul Heard moved to Suffolk while continuing to serve at a duty station in Croydon, south London. He argued that his new commute was exhausting, describing it as a six-hour round trip on public transport that left him tired and negatively impacted both his physical and mental health. He formally requested to work from home, but the Met Police refused, stating that as a police officer in a community-facing role, he could not perform his duties from Suffolk.

Heard then sued the force for disability discrimination and indirect disability discrimination. However, the tribunal ruled against him. The officer, who remains on active duty, had started with the Met and by 2017 was stationed in Croydon. His responsibilities included liaising with local organizations, requiring his physical presence in the area.

Colleagues described his work as consistently high standard, and he had occasionally acted as an Acting Sergeant. In September 2018, Heard moved to Suffolk, initially managing the long commute effectively. With the rise of remote work policies, especially during the pandemic, a blended framework was introduced in June 2021, permitting some home working while emphasizing the need for officers to spend time in the community and within police buildings.

In mid-2021, Heard began experiencing health issues, including breathlessness, and switched to compressed hours-four ten-hour days instead of five eight-hour days-citing the commute. In June 2022, he was diagnosed with hypothyroidism; his doctor noted he had been dealing with high blood pressure, tiredness, depression, and memory problems for months. He went on sick leave until November 2022, describing himself as constantly tired and sleeping a lot.

A phased return was planned for autumn 2022, starting with one office day per week and gradually increasing. Despite an agile working approach that could have allowed full remote work, his formal request to work from home was denied. The Met stated there were no suitable remote roles and that his absence would burden colleagues and disrupt operational priorities. He was later offered a position in Stratford, an hour's commute away, but still refused to attend.

He claimed the refusal and the Stratford plan worsened his stress and symptoms. He filed a grievance in November 2022. He began his phased return in January 2024 but frequently skipped office days due to symptoms, working from home instead. The grievance was informally resolved, but he reopened it in July 2024 and took a month of sick leave.

He was told another phased return would start in January 2025 and a team might be moved closer to his home. Under a new hybrid working policy, he again applied for full remote work but was rejected





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Met Police Employment Tribunal Work From Home Discrimination Remote Work Police Officer Commute Hypothyroidism Disability Agile Working

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