The Metropolitan Police pilot program Operation Amicus has significantly increased reporting of serious sexual offenses by street-based sex workers, marking a shift in trust-building strategies despite ongoing criticism from advocacy groups.

The Metropolitan Police announced that its specialized pilot program has successfully encouraged more women involved in street-based sex work to report serious sexual offenses, marking a significant development in the force's approach to community engagement. The initiative, known as Operation Amicus, began in January and has facilitated regular contact with more than 40 women who previously had little to no relationship with law enforcement officers.

Operation Amicus Builds Trust Through Dedicated Patrols

Operation Amicus represents what the Metropolitan Police described as a fundamental shift in how the force addresses the violence, exploitation, and vulnerability experienced by women engaged in street-based sex work. The scheme employs teams of two female officers who conduct regular night-time patrols using unmarked vehicles to build relationships through repeated, non-confrontational contact with women in these communities.

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This methodological change aims to dismantle the deep-seated mistrust that has historically prevented victims from seeking help. During the pilot phase, officers encountered significant barriers, including one woman who reported being raped who initially told officers "you won't believe me, so do your job and check the CCTV," a comment that highlighted the scale of the challenge in rebuilding confidence in the system.

Simon Levy Case Highlights Historical Failures

The need for improved engagement strategies is underscored by the high-profile case of Simon Levy, from Tottenham, who was being monitored by police when he murdered two women and raped a third. Levy was found guilty of murdering Sheryl Wilkins, 39, and Carmenza Valencia-Trujillo, 53, and raping another woman, despite the fact that he was on bail at the time of the crimes.

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The Metropolitan Police and the Crown Prosecution Service issued formal apologies for failures that allowed Levy to remain free and continue offending. The case revealed that victims were vulnerable and had at times engaged in street-based sex work, exposing systemic gaps in how the police interact with and protect this specific demographic before tragedies occur.

Superintendent Gibbs Outlines Safeguarding Strategy

Supt Rob Gibbs emphasized that women involved in street-based sex work are among the most vulnerable people in our communities, noting that many have endured years of violence, exploitation, and abuse while feeling that nobody would listen to them or take their experiences seriously. He claimed the scheme has led to women reporting rape, sexual violence, and other serious offences that might otherwise have remained hidden due to fear of non-disclosure.

Gibbs stated that every report provides an opportunity to safeguard a victim, pursue an offender, and prevent further harm to the public. He explained that the operation helps build a clearer picture of those who target and exploit vulnerable women, which is essential for identifying dangerous offenders, bringing them to justice, and making communities safer.

Critics Warn of Continued Criminalization Risks

Despite the Metropolitan Police's optimism, the English Collective of Prostitutes (ECP) argued that many women remain wary of police because of past enforcement activity. Laura Watson, a caseworker for the group, previously told the BBC that a very intense and aggressive police crackdown in north London had led to quite aggressive arrests of women in Enfield and Haringey, resulting in mass criminalisation because women were breaching closure zones and anti-social behaviour orders.

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Watson described women experiencing absolute terror from the police, involving scenes of women running up and down the road and fleeing from officers. She contended that these aggressive tactics create an environment of fear that contradicts the force's stated goals of protection and support, leaving many sex workers hesitant to engage with even well-intentioned programs.

Expert Analysis Points to Systemic Reform Needs

Prof Kate Brown, of the University of York, provided an academic perspective on the efficacy of such liaison teams, stating that while they can make a real difference to safety and access to justice, they are not a solution on their own. Her research indicates that sex work liaison officers can improve outcomes only when they are designed and delivered in the right way, separate from punitive measures.

However, Prof Brown cautioned that these teams cannot fix a system that continues to police and criminalise sex workers. She argued that decriminalisation is the best way to deliver safety and justice for them, suggesting that without broader legal and structural changes, police liaison efforts may have limited long-term impact on the root causes of vulnerability.

The next phase of Operation Amicus will focus on identifying and disrupting sexual predators, repeat offenders, kerb crawlers, and those responsible for exploitation. This strategic pivot aims to leverage the increased trust gained during the pilot to pursue criminal justice outcomes more effectively, although the debate between policing strategies and decriminalisation continues to divide stakeholders in the field.