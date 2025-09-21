Met Police Provides Voluntary Security for Prince Harry During London Visit, Raising Questions About Ongoing Safety

The Metropolitan Police offered Prince Harry voluntary security during his recent visit to London for the WellChild Awards. This decision, made by senior Met officers, highlights the ongoing security concerns surrounding the Duke of Sussex following his departure from royal duties and his legal battle over police protection. The arrangement, however, was limited to the day of the event, leaving Harry to fund his own security for the remainder of his visit. This situation has raised questions about the need for a long-term solution to ensure his safety while in the UK.

The Metropolitan Police provided voluntary personal security to Prince Harry during his recent visit to London, sources have revealed. This decision, made by senior Met officers, offered protection to the Duke of Sussex while he attended the WellChild Awards, a charity event supporting seriously ill children and their carers. The Duke of Sussex, who lost a legal battle earlier this year regarding taxpayer-funded police protection, received security on the day of the awards ceremony.

Sources indicate the Met's initiative was based on the high-profile nature of the event and the presence of many children, rather than any involvement from the Home Office or the Royal Family. This temporary security arrangement, however, left Prince Harry without protection for the remainder of his visit, forcing him to fund his own security arrangements and sources indicate that he felt abandoned after the event as threats to his security remain high.\Prior to the Met's intervention, Prince Harry faced a complex legal challenge against the Home Office, disputing their decision to downgrade his security detail upon his decision to step down from royal duties in 2020. His argument, centered around the ongoing threats he faced and the subsequent impact on his ability to safely visit the UK with his family, was ultimately dismissed in May. Despite this setback, a Home Office committee known as Ravec will continue to assess his security needs on a case-by-case basis given his infrequent visits to the UK. The recent security provision for the WellChild Awards event, held at the Royal Lancaster Hotel, did not fully satisfy Harry's security requirements and highlights the ongoing concerns surrounding his safety. The event was meticulously planned with the police taking upon themselves to scope the venue, checking the building, having police protection outside and crowd control. Following the awards ceremony, Prince Harry had no security detail and was left to provide his own protection, leading to concerns about his safety, given the threats he has been receiving. This temporary arrangement has sparked discussions around whether a long-term solution can be reached that will ensure his safety during visits.\In addition to the security arrangements, Prince Harry's visit included a 50-minute meeting with King Charles at Clarence House, marking their first face-to-face encounter in 18 months, which has raised hopes for reconciliation within the family. This meeting, held on the Wednesday of his visit, followed his arrival in London on Monday to attend the WellChild Awards and other engagements. Furthermore, the Duke's meeting with his father comes amidst increasing speculation about the possibility of Harry and his family joining King Charles and other members of the Royal Family at the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027. Despite these developments, a source revealed that the underlying issue of security remains a significant obstacle, with no resolution yet reached between Prince Harry and the Home Office. The fact that the father-son meeting did not change the dynamics surrounding Prince Harry's security arrangements demonstrates the severity of the impasse and the need for further discussions to ensure his safety during future visits to the UK. The Metropolitan Police declined to comment on security matters and Prince Harry was approached for comment





